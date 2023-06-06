Who are Cal Petersen's parents, Eric Petersen and Mary? What is their nationality?

Cal Petersen, star goaltender for the LA Kings, has made a name for himself in the NHL. Born and raised in Waterloo, Iowa, Petersen's journey to the big leagues has been shaped by his family's support and his own determination. It's worth noting that both of his parents are American citizens.

Hockey runs in the Petersen family. Cal's father, Eric, was a goaltender who played Division III hockey at Bethel University in Minnesota. Inspired by his father's passion for the sport, Cal began skating at the young age of four. His love for the game grew as he watched the USHL's Waterloo Black Hawks games as a kid, fueling his desire to play hockey.

It was his parents who encouraged Cal to try playing goalie. He fell in love with the position when he received his first set of goalie pads. Reflecting on his parents' influence, Cal describes his mother, Mary, as a loving and kind-hearted person. She treats everyone with respect. Cal describes his father, Eric, as a dedicated and hardworking leader of their family.

Cal Petersen's journey to the NHL became a reality when he was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. The opportunity gave him the confidence to pursue his dream further. Attending development camps and having a successful college career further solidified his belief that he could make it to the highest level of the game.

In 2018, injuries to the LA Kings' goaltenders presented an opportunity for Petersen to step up. Despite being relatively new to the NHL, the 24-year-old rookie showcased his talent and potential, impressing both fans and critics alike. In his first ever NHL start, he emerged victorious against the Chicago Blackhawks, a moment witnessed by his proud parents.

Cal Petersen celebrated his first NHL shutout with his family by his side

In 2018 Cal Petersen also achieved another milestone in his career by securing his first NHL shutout against the St. Louis Blues. This accomplishment was made even more special as his parents and younger sister, Annie, were present to share the joy.

The Petersen family, grateful for the support they received, spent Thanksgiving weekend in Los Angeles. Cal played back-to-back games at the STAPLES Center.

Reflecting on his journey, Cal Petersen acknowledges the initial hesitance his father felt about him becoming a goaltender. There are many pressures associated with the position. However, his mother's encouragement led to him pursuing his dream, and he is grateful for their unwavering support.

