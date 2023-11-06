Who is Caley Chelios' husband? Meet former NFL fullback Danny Vitale who announced his retirement on LinkedIn

Caley Chelios, a well-known reporter and studio analyst, has been making headlines recently, but this time, it's not for her work in the world of hockey. Her husband, former NFL fullback Danny Vitale, made a unique and unexpected retirement announcement on his LinkedIn page.

In his LinkedIn post, Vitale shared his decision to retire from professional football after a five-year career in the NFL, during which he played for the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers and the New England Patriots. He expressed his gratitude for his time in the league and his readiness to move on to the next chapter of his life.

The post also highlighted Vitale's academic background, having graduated from Northwestern University, where his wife Caley Chelios also studied, with a degree in economics and a minor in business institutions and integrated marketing communications. He emphasized his goal-driven and hardworking nature, along with his passion for personal growth.

Vitale, 27, who had opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the birth of his first child, reflected on his career, which included 44 games played and significant contributions to the teams he played for.

Vitale is not only a former NFL player but also someone with a strong educational background and a determination to succeed in his post-playing career. The unique retirement announcement on LinkedIn has certainly garnered attention, and his future endeavors will be watched with interest.

Caley Chelios and Dan Vitale's wedding story

Caley Chelios, a reporter and color analyst for the Chicago Blackhakws and formerly for the Tampa Bay Lightning, shares a beautiful love story with Danny Vitale. They first crossed paths during their time at Northwestern University.

Their journey led them to successful careers, with Vitale playing as a fullback for the Green Bay Packers and Caley establishing herself as a respected sports reporter. Vitale's proposal, after seeking the blessing of Caley's father, Chris Chelios, a legendary figure with the Chicago Blackhawks, was a rooftop declaration of love in their cherished city of Chicago.

Their wedding was a celebration of love and sophistication, held at a stunning chapel in Chicago's Gold Coast. Caley Chelios, resplendent in a long-sleeve gown from Dimitra’s Bridal Couture, carried a bouquet of lilies of the valley. The reception, marked by the arrival in a vintage 1946 Packard Clipper, came alive with The Gold Coast All-Stars band, led by Danny Chaimson.

The ballroom was transformed into a romantic garden, thanks to the creative touch of Rishi Patel of HMR Designs, featuring lush florals, crystal elements and whimsical floral chandeliers adorned with cascading wisteria. The night was filled with music, dancing and a memorable guitar performance by Vitale.