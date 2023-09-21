Who is Casey DeSmith's wife? All you need to know about Mollie

Casey DeSmith, a 32-year-old goaltender, was recently dealt by the Montreal Canadiens to the Vancouver Canucks. Since DeSmith first made his mark in the professional hockey scene, his skills and dedication have captured the attention of fans.

DeSmith being a notable figure in hockey, fans are eager to learn more about the goalie's personal life. Casey DeSmith is married to Mollie. In June, the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary.

DeSmith shared some of his wedding photos on Instagram, along with a heartfelt caption for Mollie:

"The perfect one year anniversary celebration and the best day of my life. I am so blessed to share my life with you"

Mollie DeSmith is designated at the UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh as a pediatric dermatology physician assistant. She went to West Ranch High School and was also a member of their softball team.

She earned a bachelor's degree in Human Development and Family Studies before enrolling in the Physician Assistant program at the University of Pittsburgh, as per her LinkedIn profile.

Moreover, Mollie has also taken courses at Penn State University, like Abnormal Psychology, Infant, Adolescent and Human Development. She has also worked as a Lead Supervisor at Bodhi Leaf Coffee Traders and as well as an emergency room technician at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Both Casey and Mollie appear to be having a good life together. However, it's unknown how they met or if they have children, as Mollie likes to keep a low profile.

Casey DeSmith joins Vancouver Canucks

On Tuesday, the Montreal Canadiens dealt Casey DeSmith to the Vancouver Cancuks. In exchange, the Habs received forward Tanner Pearson and a third-round pick in 2025.

Before the Canucks, DeSmith, in August, was traded to the Montreal Canadiens by the Pittsburgh Penguins as part of a three-team blockbuster that saw three-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson's arrival in Pittsburgh.

Last term, the Rochester, New Hampshire native had a career-high season in games played (38) with the Penguins. He posted a 15-16-4 record with a 3.17 goals-against-average and a .912 save percentage.

The Vancouver Canucks were in serious need of a backup goalie, which was one of the reasons for their failure last season. With the addition of Casey DeSmith, the Canucks have strengthened their goalie depth.

That should help the team in terms of experience and relieving some of the pressure off Thatcher Demko between the pipes.