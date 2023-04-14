Who is Chris Pryor? All you need to know about the former Pittsburgh Penguins assistant GM

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced the dismissal of their assistant general manager Chris Pryor, along with general manager Ron Hextall and president of hockey operations Brian Burke. Pryor joined the Penguins in 2021 as the director of player personnel.

While Hextall and Burke were hired in February 2021 to help turn around the Penguins' fortunes, Pryor's tenure in Pittsburgh was shorter.

Prior to his time in Pittsburgh, Pryor spent six seasons as the director of player personnel for the Philadelphia Flyers. During his time with the Flyers, he was involved in the scouting and drafting of players such as Travis Konecny and Ivan Provorov, who have become key contributors for the team.

Pryor has over two decades of experience in player personnel, including stints with the Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders. He was also a part of the USA hockey staff for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Pryor's main responsibilities with the Penguins were to assist Hextall in overseeing the team's scouting and player development. While his tenure in Pittsburgh was brief, he likely played a role in the team's acquisition of key players such as Jeff Carter, who was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings in April 2021.

Evaluating the reason why Chris Pryor was fired

The Pittsburgh Penguins made headlines today when they announced the firing of general manager Ron Hextall, president of hockey operations Brian Burke, and assistant general manager Chris Pryor. While Hextall and Burke were brought in to replace former GM Jim Rutherford, who resigned unexpectedly in January 2021, Chris Pryor's role as director of player personnel was no less important.

Although Pryor's firing was not as high-profile as Hextall and Burke's, it was still a significant move by the Penguins. Chris Pryor, who joined the team in 2021, was brought in to help with the day-to-day operations of the Penguins and to assist with player personnel decisions. However, it appears that Pryor's performance did not meet the expectations of the organization, and he stopped showing up to work before his firing was announced.

Chris Pryor's departure is just one piece of a larger puzzle that led to the Penguins' decision to clean house in their front office. Hextall and Burke's patient and prospect-focused approach to team building was a marked departure from Rutherford's aggressive style.

However, their method did not yield the desired results, with multiple trades and signings that failed to pan out, inconsistency and injuries at the goaltending position, and salary-cap issues. These issues left the Penguins in a precarious position, missing the playoffs for the first time in 16 seasons.

The Penguins are known for their winning culture, having won three Stanley Cups in the past decade. However, the team's failure to advance past the first round of the playoffs in the past three seasons, combined with the disappointing results this year, made it clear that a change was necessary.

