Who is Chris Rooney? All you need to know about NHL referee being criticised for his officiating in the Stanley Cup Finals

Chris Rooney, born on May 26, 1975, in South Boston, Massachusetts, has established himself as a prominent figure in the NHL as a referee. With his notable uniform number 5, Rooney has officiated numerous high-profile games throughout his career, earning both praise and criticism for his performance.

While Rooney's achievements and contributions to the sport are significant, he has faced scrutiny for his officiating during the Stanley Cup Finals. Fans and analysts have expressed concerns about certain calls made by Rooney during critical moments of the games. Officiating in the NHL is a challenging task, and referees often endure immense pressure and scrutiny for their decisions. Disagreements over calls are an inherent part of the game, and Rooney's performances have ignited passionate debates among hockey enthusiasts.

Outside of his career, Chris Rooney is a devoted family man. He is married to his wife Lisa and is the proud father of twin boys named Cole and Logan. South Boston, Massachusetts, holds a special place in his heart, and he still considers it his hometown.

Ultimately, the NHL relies on officials like Rooney to uphold the integrity of the game, even amidst the challenges and controversies they may face.

A look at the officiating career of Chris Rooney

Chris Rooney with uniform number 5 proudly displayed on his back, has been involved in several notable games and events. His journey in the NHL began in 1999 when he was hired under a minor league referee contract. After three seasons in the minors, Rooney earned a promotion to full-time NHL referee status in 2002. His first NHL regular-season game occurred on November 22, 2000, at Philips Arena in Atlanta, where he officiated a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Atlanta Thrashers (now defunct).

Throughout his tenure, Rooney has had the privilege of officiating in multiple Stanley Cup Finals, including those in 2012 (Kings vs. Devils), 2013 (Blackhawks vs. Bruins), 2018, 2019, and most recently in 2022. These assignments attest to his skills and expertise on the ice. Rooney has also officiated prestigious events such as the 2010 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park in Boston, where the Boston Bruins faced off against the Philadelphia Flyers. Additionally, he participated in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and had the opportunity to officiate the 2015 NHL All-Star Game held in Columbus, Ohio.

Unfortunately, Chris Rooney's aspirations to officiate in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey were derailed by an injury. During fitness tests at the NHL Officials Training Camp, he suffered a torn Achilles tendon, which sidelined him for the tournament and a significant portion of the following season.

