Who is Chris Tanev's wife? All we know about Calgary Flames veteran's former soccer playing partner Kendra

Chris Tanev, 33, is a seasoned defenseman who plays for the Calgary Flames in the NHL. Since making his league debut as an undrafted player in the 2010-11 season, Tanev has emerged as one of the most recognized hockey players.

Born on Dec. 20, 1989, Tanven hails from East York, Ontario, Canada, and was born to Sophie Meredith and Mike Tanev. He also has two brothers: Brandon, who plays for the Seattle Kraken, and Kyle, who's of Macedonian descent and plays minor hockey.

Chris Tanev is married to Kendra. The couple tied the knot in 2020 and has been living happily since then. The couple got married in Toronto, Ontario. Kendra Tanev was born on Jul. 9, 1980, in Newark, New York City to Cynthia and Robert Sanctuaries.

The Tanev couple tend to keep a low profile, and there's not much information on how they met and who was the first to propose for a date.

Chris Tanev's wife Kendra is a former soccer player

Kendra Tanev, was a collegiate soccer player at the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers. She joined their soccer team during her sophomore year in 2007. Kendra used to play as a midfielder for the RIT women's team.

She appeared 18 times for them and notched up two goals. Notably, all two of her goals were game-winners. After her stint with the RIT, Chris Tanev's wife joined her hometown team at Lyons High School.

While playing for Lyons High School, Kendra Tanev excelled on the soccer pitch, as she was their captain and was honored as the 2006 American Legion MVP and other multiple accolades. She was also honored with the Birds Eye Foods Player of the Week title.

The couple has been married for over three years and appears to be spending their lives together. They have even been spotted together attending various ceremonies.

