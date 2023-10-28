Who is Cole Caufield's brother? All you need to know about his hockey-star sibling Brock

The name Caufield is a renowned one in hockey, primarily because of the electrifying young talent, Cole Caufield, who graces the NHL as a star forward for the Montreal Canadiens. However, another Caufield has been making buzz in the hockey world, and that's Brock Caufield, Cole Caufield's older brother.

Brock Caufield, now 24, is charting his own path in the sport, and he's currently embracing his role with the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

Brock's hockey career saw him play 172 games with the University of Wisconsin in the NCAA over five seasons, during which he showcased his skills as a talented winger, amassing 33 goals and 41 assists. He was an integral part of the team's success, helping them secure the NCAA (B1G) Regular Season Championship in the 2020-21 season.

Before his collegiate career, Brock Caufield made an impact in 118 games with the Green Bay Gamblers in the NCAA, contributing 57 points, which included 25 goals and 32 assists. Throughout his journey, Brock has become known for his speed, skill, and ability to generate offense on the ice.

Brock's passion for hockey was instilled in him from a young age, growing up in a family with deep-rooted hockey traditions. His father, Paul, played for the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point and was known for his offensive skills. The Caufield family's hockey legacy extends even further, with their grandfather, Wayne Caufield, a member of the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame.

More on Brock Caufield and Cole Caufield's brotherly bond

As Brock Caufield recalls, hockey was omnipresent in their household, with him and his younger brother, Cole Caufield, playing mini-sticks and shooting pucks from an early age. Their father's love for the Nordiques, which later became the Colorado Avalanche, instilled a deep appreciation for the sport in Brock.

With Cole Caufield's ascent to the NHL and Brock's own hockey journey, their family conversations now involve tales of their respective experiences in the hockey world.

While the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, the two teams the brothers are affiliated with, are known rivals, the Caufield brothers remain supportive of each other's careers.

Brock shared:

"I love watching his games and learning from him as a player too. It's supporting as a brother, but there are also things to learn from him because he's a talented player and fun to watch." (Quotes via The Hockey News)

The Caufield brothers' journey in the hockey world continues, each striving for their own success and celebrating the other's achievements along the way.