Who does Connor Bedard live with? All you need to know about the No.1 prospect's current roommate

Connor Bedard, the highly touted prospect expected to be the top pick in the upcoming 2023 NHL Draft, currently resides in Regina, Saskatchewan. While his family's primary residence is in North Vancouver, Bedard's mother, Melanie Bedard, has made the move to Regina to be with him during this pivotal phase of his hockey career.

Living away from his father, Tom, and older sister, Madisen, Bedard has found a supportive roommate in his mother, Melanie. With his hockey aspirations taking precedence, Melanie's presence provides comfort and stability in a new environment.

Melanie Bedard, who cherishes her son's love for the game, has been a pillar of support for Connor throughout his journey. From the early days when agents recognized his exceptional talent at a young age to his record-breaking performances at the World Juniors, Melanie has witnessed his rise to stardom with a lot of pride.

As a devoted mom, Melanie experiences the pressure of watching her son play, always hoping he enjoys the game without feeling overwhelmed by expectations. She values his happiness above everything else, ensuring that he finds joy in every moment on the ice.

While Connor Bedard's hockey career continues to flourish, his mother's unwavering support and presence as his current roommate provide him with the foundation he needs to navigate the challenges and maintain a sense of normalcy in the midst of his rising stardom.

Connor Bedard Announced as Lululemon's Newest Ambassador

Connor Bedard has been announced as the newest ambassador for Lululemon, the renowned athletic apparel brand. The partnership was unveiled through a tweet from Lululemon's official Twitter account, accompanied by the message,

"We couldn't wait till tomorrow's draft to announce our pick. Introducing our newest Ambassador, Top Canadian Hockey Prospect @_connorbedard. Welcome to the team."

Bedard's exceptional skills and impressive on-ice performances have earned him widespread acclaim and established him as a top Canadian hockey prospect. He joins a prestigious roster of international ambassadors for Lululemon, including Lydia Ko, Malia Manuel, Charlie Dark, Amanda Baxter, Cassie Sharp, Damian Warner, John Tavares, Jordan Clarkson, Lionel Sanders, and Pilin Anice.

The brand's choice to collaborate with him shows his remarkable talent and dedication to his craft. As an ambassador, Bedard will have the opportunity to inspire and motivate others, showcasing the importance of performance, style, and holistic well-being in athletic pursuits.

With a shared focus on empowering individuals to pursue their athletic aspirations and embrace an active lifestyle, Connor Bedard's appointment further strengthens Lululemon's commitment to supporting athletes who exemplify excellence and inspire others to reach their full potential.

