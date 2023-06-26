Who is Connor Bedard's best friend? Meet the No.1 draft prospect's childhood buddy turned competitor

Connor Bedard, the highly talented ice hockey player and anticipated No. 1 draft pick, has captured the attention of everyone with his exceptional skills on the ice. However, beyond the spotlight, when he is simply a normal teenager, his closest friend, Andrew Cristall, provides insights into his character and personal life.

Andrew Cristall, Bedard's childhood teammate since the age of five, describes him as an incredible person: humble, down-to-earth and genuinely kind.

While Bedard basks in the limelight, Cristall, a talented player himself, projected to be a late first-round pick, has witnessed the immense attention his friend has garnered since a young age. Despite this, Bedard remains wise and experienced, always willing to lend a helping hand to others.

During the offseason, Bedard, Cristall and their longtime friend and Blue Jackets rookie Kent Johnson participate in an inline hockey team to stay fit.

Sharing a room during the NHL scouting combine in Buffalo, the trio engaged in friendly competitions, such as battling to a 2-2 draw in table tennis. Beyond their shared love for hockey, their friendship extends to their leisure activities.

Cristall expressed his admiration for Bedard's skills, both on and off the ice. He recalls their earlier years, where Bedard's shot was already formidable, effortlessly ripping shots bar-down even as a 13-year-old. Cristall acknowledged Bedard's influence on his own game, as he learnt from his friend's diverse shooting abilities and adopted different release points to enhance his own shot.

Connor Bedard attributes his perfected shot to various factors. He studies video footage of Auston Matthews, a star player for the Toronto Maple Leafs, to refine his technique. Additionally, using a larger stick than usual for his size and manipulating the stick positioning of opposing defensemen have contributed to his success.

A closer look at Connor Bedard's best friend Andrew Cristall, NHL Draft prospect

Connor Bedard returned the praise to Cristall, calling him as the smartest hockey player he has had the privilege to play and learn from. He admires Cristall's exceptional puck-handling skills, his ability to create offense in various ways and his high hockey IQ. Bedard believes Cristall's talent and skills will undoubtedly bring great joy to any team fortunate enough to have him.

Cristall's performance in the WHL playoffs and the under-18 world championships may have slightly affected his draft stock. His smaller stature has also raised concerns among NHL teams. Nevertheless, Cristall's exceptional stick-handling abilities, aptitude for creating offense and his intelligent approach to the game make him an intriguing prospect.

Connor Bedard, measuring slightly taller and more muscular than Cristall, dismissed concerns about his own size, jokingly admitting that he fell short of his 5-10 goal. He emphasized that size is inconsequential and is confident in his abilities on the ice.

Poll : 0 votes