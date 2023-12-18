Melanie Bedard, the mother of hockey prodigy Connor Bedard, has played a crucial role in her son’s journey to becoming one of the most talked about prospects in the hockey world. Connor was born on July 17, 2005, in North Vancouver, Canada to Melanie and her husband, Tom Bedard.

Melanie Bedard, 45 years old, was born in Vancouver, Canada. She pursued a college education focusing on business and marketing and obtained a bachelor’s degree.

Melanie started her career as a sales manager before venturing into the world of entrepreneurship by founding her own fitness and wellness company.

Melanie's approach to parenting a sports sensation has been refreshingly grounded. In her interview with NHL.com, she emphasized the significance of joy and fulfillment in her son’s career.

"I honestly just don't look at it that way, maybe because he's my son and we just want him to enjoy what he's doing."

Melanie’s dedication to supporting Connor’s career has been truly remarkable. When Connor was selected as the pick by the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League in 2020, it presented a significant decision for their family.

To fully support her son’s hockey journey, Melanie made the courageous choice to relocate to Regina, Canada alongside Connor Bedard. Meanwhile, her husband and daughter Madisen remained in North Vancouver.

Agents started to notice Connor’s talent when he was ten years old which is a true testament to his commitment to the sport from an early age. Melanie remembers the feeling of receiving calls from agents when her son was so young, she said:

"We had agents calling us when he was 10 years old, and we thought there must be something they see but we just always knew he was crazy about hockey."

One of the proudest moments for Melanie is witnessing Connor wearing the Canadian jersey, which stands as a powerful symbol of national pride and a dream that has been part of the family since Connor was a child.

"I'm so proud of Connor, especially when he's wearing that Canada jersey because we've watched that tournament since he was a baby and when he was growing up.”

As Bedard continues to grow from strength to strength, Melanie will look to support him through his journey to NHL superstardom.

Connor Bedard chases his NHL dreams in partnership with CIBC

Today, Connor Bedard has signed a partnership with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC is a financial institution with an impressive valuation of $42.3 billion as of December 15th according to Macrotrends.

According to PR Newswire, this collaboration signifies a chapter in Bedard’s journey as he takes on the role of an ambassador and spokesperson for the bank.

With over 14 million customers across industries, CIBC is renowned for its range of services and robust online banking system.

As an ambassador, Connor Bedard will actively engage in initiatives that promote community involvement and goal pursuit perfectly aligned with CIBC's values.