Who is Connor Hellebuyck's wife? All you need to know about Jets goalie's partner Andrea Fanciullo

Connor Hellebuyck, the talented American professional ice hockey goaltender for the Winnipeg Jets of the NHL, is not just known for his exceptional skills on the ice but also for his personal life. Hellebuyck's wife, Andrea Marie Fanciullo, has played an essential role in his life, supporting him on and off the rink.

Fanciullo, born on May 24, 1994, hails from Townsend, Massachusetts. She is the daughter of Joseph Fanciullo and Diane Eatherton, which suggests a close-knit family background that likely influenced her values and character. Her academic journey took her through North Middlesex Regional High School, setting the foundation for her future endeavors.

While in high school, Fanciullo developed her athletic prowess by competing as a sprinter and long jumper for North Middlesex Regional. Her dedication to sports continued when she moved on to the University of Massachusetts at Lowell. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Finance and Marketing in 2016.

Fanciullo and Hellebuyck welcomed their son, Hugh Joseph Hellebuyck, into the world in 2021.

Hellebuyck and Fanciullo's journey as a family continues to grow, as they recently welcomed their second child, Violet Elaine Hellebuyck, into the world on June 30, 2023.

The news of this new addition to their family was shared with their fans and followers through Fanciullo's Instagram account, where she posted a heartwarming update.

In her Instagram post, Fanciullo captioned the momentous occasion with heartfelt words, saying,

"Our sweet girl joined our family on June 30, 2023, at 12:54 AM, weighing 6lbs 10oz. Once again, I am reminded of the magnitude of love our hearts can hold; it is remarkable. Violet, you are so loved."

Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele ink 7-year deals with the Jets

The Winnipeg Jets have made significant moves as they conclude their offseason preparations for the upcoming NHL season. On the eve of the season's opening night, the Jets secured the futures of key players goaltender Hellebuyck and center Mark Scheifele by signing them to matching seven-year contracts worth $8.5 million per season.

Hellebuyck and Scheifele were headed for unrestricted free agency, and their extensions maintain their integral roles in the team's recent successes, including a conference finals appearance in 2018. The new deals come with a substantial raise of approximately $2.44 million each from their previous contracts. Scheifele, 30, serves as the team's alternate captain and was a consistent performer last season, ranking third in team points.

Meanwhile, Hellebuyck maintained his high-level goaltending, earning his third All-Star selection with impressive statistics, including a .920 save percentage and 37 wins, both top-five in the league. Their contracts will carry them through to the age of 38.