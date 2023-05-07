Who is Connor McDavid's brother? Meet his elder sibling Cameron

If you're a fan of hockey, you've definitely heard of Connor McDavid. He is one of the most celebrated NHL players in the world. But did you know that Connor has an older brother named Cameron McDavid? He also pursued a career in professional hockey but came up short of his ultimate goal of making the NHL.

Cameron McDavid spent two seasons playing for OJHL club Newmarket Hurricanes in Newmarket, Ontario from 2009-2011. He also had a short stint with the Georgina Ice of the COJCHL before retiring from hockey.

Cameron and Connor wound up with different careers, but their shared passion for hockey has undeniably had a significant impact on their lives. While they may look similar in photos, their love for the sport is what truly unites them.

Although Cameron McDavid's hockey career was short-lived, he found success in the business world. Thanks to his relentless work ethic and his family's steadfast support, Cameron now serves as the Vice-President of DW Healthcare Partners. He has worked with the Toronto-based private equity firm since 2018.

While their career paths were different, they both found success due to their hard work, skill, and determination.

Skating to Success: The Inspiring Journey of Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid is a Canadian professional hockey player and the captain of the National Hockey League (NHL) team Edmonton Oilers. He started playing hockey at a young age and won four Ontario Minor Hockey Association championships with the York Simcoe Express before joining the Toronto Marlboros.

He was granted exceptional player status by Hockey Canada, allowing him to start playing junior hockey at age 15. McDavid played his junior hockey with the Ontario Hockey League club Erie Otters. He was selected first overall by the Oilers in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. At the age of 19, he became the youngest captain in NHL history.

McDavid has won numerous awards and honors, including the Art Ross Trophy, the Hart Memorial Trophy, and the Ted Lindsay Award. He has represented Canada in international competitions, winning gold medals at the 2013 IIHF World U18 Championships and the 2015 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

Connor McDavid is widely regarded as one of the best players in the NHL. He has drawn comparisons to other legendary players such as Wayne Gretzky and Sidney Crosby.

