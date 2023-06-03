Who are Cutter Gauthier's parents, Sean and Kim? What is their nationality?

Cutter Gauthier, who was selected fifth overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, owes much of his success to his parents, Sean and Kim Gauthier. Understanding the background and heritage of Cutter's parents sheds light on his journey to the NHL.

Kim Gauthier, born Kim Comishock, hails from Wyomissing and is a graduate of Wilson High School.

With her local roots, she has a deep connection to the Reading area. Kim's nationality is American. Her Pennsylvania upbringing instilled in her a love for ice hockey, which she passed on to her son.

Meanwhile, Sean Gauthier, Cutter's father, is a former Canadian goalie who made his mark on the ice during his time with the Reading Royals.

In the 2001-02 season, Sean played 23 games for the Royals, showcasing his skills between the pipes. While his time in Reading may have been relatively short, Sean undoubtedly left a lasting impression on the local ice hockey community.

Cutter Gauthier often spent his summers in the Reading area, which allowed him to develop a strong connection to the region. The combination of his mother's Pennsylvania roots and his father's Canadian background likely contributed to Cutter's passion for the game and his desire to pursue a career in professional hockey.

Cutter Gauthier from Michigan roots to NHL aspirations

Cutter Gauthier's birthplace may be Skelleftea, Sweden, but his hockey career blossomed in the great state of Michigan.

Growing up in Michigan, he honed his skills in the renowned Compuware youth hockey program at USA Hockey Arena, where he currently plays for the National Team Development Program.

Watching players like Adam Fox, J.D. Greenway, and Matt Hellickson inspired Cutter to aspire to join the prestigious program.

Among them, it was Clayton Keller who made a lasting impression on Gauthier. As a left winger himself, Cutter admired Keller's style of play and sought to model his game after him. Watching Keller's journey through the NTDP further fueled Gauthier's ambition.

Playing for the U17 and U18 teams during the 2020-21 season, Gauthier had the opportunity to learn from and compete alongside older and more experienced players. Their guidance and expertise, gained from playing at higher levels like the USHL, greatly contributed to Cutter's development.

Throughout his career, Cutter Gauthier received valuable advice from his father, Sean Gauthier: "Do what you do best."

This motto not only motivates him on the ice but also drives his academic pursuits and interactions with others. It holds a special significance for Cutter, serving as a reminder of his father's influence and presence.

Poll : 0 votes