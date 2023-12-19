Who is D.J. Smith's wife? All we know about ex-Ottawa Senators head coach's partner Christie Bezaire

D.J. Smith, the ex- Ottawa Senators coach and former player, is known not only for his contributions to the NHL but also for his personal life, with his wife, Christie Bezaire, adding her unique flair to the Smith household.

Bezaire, a notable figure in the media landscape, is a freelance journalist, anchor and weather specialist for CP24 Bell Media. With a background that includes a stint at CTV Windsor, Bezaire transitioned seamlessly into her role at CP24 after relocating to Toronto with her husband in 2017.

Bezaire's journey in journalism began in 2005 at CTV Windsor, where she initially worked as a writer, tape editor and prompter operator before delving into videography. Over the years, she earned respect as a dedicated and well-liked employee, eventually teaching journalism at St. Clair College while serving as a reporter and weekend anchor for CTV.

In a Facebook post, Bezaire shared her decision to leave CTV Windsor in 2017, citing the challenges posed by a long-distance relationship when the couple welcomed their second child. Despite the move from Toronto to Ottawa in support of her husband's NHL dreams, Bezaire continued to make a mark in her career, balancing her roles as a journalist, anchor and educator.

Beyond her professional pursuits, Bezaire enjoys playing golf and has a passion for fitness, holding a Precision Nutrition certification and occasionally coaching CrossFit.

Senators interim GM Staios justifies decision to part ways with D.J. Smith after recent slide

Senators' interim GM, Steve Staios, elucidated the decision to relieve D.J. Smith of coaching duties following Monday's announcement. Staios, addressing reporters on a Zoom call, remarked,

“As time went on, a lot of the same things were our demise. We fell back into the game we were playing early in the season. There’s never good timing [for a firing] but for me, I think this was the right time to make the decision to bring some hope to our players, in search of some consistency to our game.”

Staios acknowledged flashes of improved play during the season but pointed to a lack of consistency as the pivotal factor behind parting ways with Smith after four consecutive losses. Jacques Martin, 71, assumed the role of interim head coach, a move anticipated since his hiring as a senior coaching advisor on Dec. 5.