Who is Dallas Eakins' wife? Know all about Ingrid Kavelaars

Dallas Eakins, a former NHL player and head coach of the Anaheim Ducks, was fired after the team failed to reach the playoffs. He is married to Canadian actress Ingrid Kavelaars.

Kavelaars was born on March 20, 1971, in London, Ontario, Canada, to Dutch parents. She has a twin sister named Monique and is the youngest of five children.

Kavelaars began her career in the entertainment industry at a young age. At 15, she won the title of Miss Teen London (Ontario) in 1987 and was the first runner-up for Miss Teen Canada that same year. At 18, she moved to New York City to study at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy.

She then went on to perform in theater productions in New York before moving to Toronto and then Vancouver, British Columbia, to pursue her career in television.

Kavelaars is best known for her role as psychotherapist Dr. Laura Keating on the science-fiction series "Code Name: Eternity." The single-season series, which aired on Syfy in the U.S., followed a team of scientists who were investigating the nature of time and space.

Kavelaars also appeared in three episodes of the Canadian/American science-fiction series "Stargate SG-1," playing U.S. Air Force Major Erin Gant.

In addition to her science-fiction roles, Kavelaars has also appeared in other television series, including "Whistler," a Canadian drama series, and "Living in Your Car," an HBO Canada series. She played presidential candidate Harriet Traymore in season two of "XIII: The Series."

Dallas Eakins and Kavelaars have two daughters together. The name of their daughters are not socially disclosed.

A brief look at Dallas Eakins' career as a professional hockey player

Eakins' career as a professional hockey player spanned over a decade, during which he played for several NHL teams. He then transitioned into coaching, working with minor league teams before becoming head coach for the NHL's Edmonton Oilers and later the Anaheim Ducks.

Dallas Eakins began his coaching career with the Toronto Maple Leafs organization in 2006 as an assistant coach for the Toronto Marlies. He was promoted to head coach of the Marlies in 2009. Then he was named one of the head coaches for the AHL All-Star games for the 2011-2012 and 2012-2013 seasons.

Eakins left the Marlies in 2013 to become the head coach of the Edmonton Oilers, but was fired after 18 months in the position. In 2015, he became the head coach of the San Diego Gulls, the Anaheim Ducks' AHL-affiliate team.

Dallas Eakins was named the head coach of the Anaheim Ducks in 2019, but his contract was not renewed on April 14, 2023, ending his four-year tenure as head coach.

