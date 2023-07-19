Who is Dave Hakstol's wife? All you need to know about Kraken HC's partner Erinn O'Keefe

Erinn O'Keefe, the wife of well-known Canadian coach Dave Hakstol, is an inspiring figure in her own right.

She has been an adviser for the Gamma Phi Beta sorority at the University of North Dakota, showcasing her dedication to mentoring and supporting young individuals. In 2003, O'Keefe and Hakstol tied the knot, and their immense love for each other has been a source of inspiration for many.

Beyond being the supportive wife of a prominent ice hockey coach, O'Keefe has actively contributed to the sport and her community. Together with her husband, she established the Dave and Erinn Hakstol Hockey Scholarship endowment in 2011, showing their commitment to investing in the future of ice hockey and providing opportunities for aspiring athletes.

Their contribution not only leaves a lasting legacy at UND but also supports North Dakota Spirit, the Campaign for UND, which aids the men's hockey team and fosters excellence in coaching and education.

O'Keefe's passion and strong will have allowed her to excel in both her personal and professional life. She has admirably balanced her role as a loving wife, caring mother and adviser, demonstrating her commitment to her family and her community.

The story of how O'Keefe and Hakstol met is heartwarming and reflects their shared love for sports and adventure. During a vacation to Pelican Lake, they crossed paths through mutual friends and bonded over water skiing. O'Keefe's impressive skills on the water left a lasting impression on Hakstol, and their love story began from there.

Together, they have built a close-knit family, raising two beautiful children. Their daughter, Erinn, is 16, while their son, Brenden, is 14. The four of them enjoy spending quality time together, fostering a strong and loving family bond.

Seattle Kraken coach Dave Hakstol signs contract extension

The Seattle Kraken signed coach Dave Hakstol to a contract extension until the 2025-26 season after leading the team to the second round of the playoffs in their second season. Hakstol's initial three-year contract was extended due to Seattle's significant improvement, with a 40-point jump and 46 wins in the second year.

Hakstol was praised for his coaching style and using the team's full lineup. The Kraken made their playoff debut by beating defending champions Colorado Avalanche before losing to Dallas.

Dave Hakstol's success followed a challenging first season and marked the largest point increase for an NHL team between their first and second seasons.

