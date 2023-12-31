Who is Dave Poulin? Looking at Senator's new VP of hockey Operations' career

Dave Poulin has assumed the role of senior vice president of hockey operations for the Ottawa Senators, the team announced Sunday. Poulin, a former Canadian professional ice hockey center, boasts an illustrious 13-season career in the National Hockey League, playing for the Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals.

Poulin's journey began at the University of Notre Dame, where he played for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from 1978 to 1982, earning recognition with a spot on the Second All-Star Team in 1982. Despite going undrafted in the NHL Entry Draft, Poulin's skills in Sweden caught the attention of Ted Sator, a scout for the Philadelphia Flyers, leading to Poulin's inclusion on the team's roster.

His NHL debut in the 1982-83 season marked the start of a remarkable career. Soon, Poulin formed a formidable line with Brian Propp and Tim Kerr. Notably, he set a club record for most points by a Flyers rookie in his first full NHL campaign, totaling 76 points.

Poulin's leadership qualities shone brightly, resulting in his appointment as team captain ahead of the 1984-85 season, succeeding the legendary Bobby Clarke. Over his eight-year tenure with the Flyers, Poulin played a key role in the team.

Despite battling injuries, Poulin played a pivotal role in the Flyers' journey to the 1985 Stanley Cup finals. His memorable two-man disadvantage short-handed goal during the Wales Conference finals in 1985 remains etched in NHL history.

After switching to the Boston Bruins in 1990, Dave Poulin made the Stanley Cup finals. He won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and finished as the runner-up for the Frank J. Selke Trophy in 1992-93.

The Timmins, Ontario native has a marketing degree from Notre Dame. Poulin and his wife, Kim, have three daughters, twins Lindsay and Taylor, and Kylie.

Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer has appointed Dave Poulin as the senior vice president of hockey operations. Poulin, a Timmins native, previously held key roles with various teams.

Post-retirement, Poulin transitioned to coaching, spending ten years as the head hockey coach at the University of Notre Dame. His contributions were recognized with an induction into the Flyers Hall of Fame in 2004.

Dave Poulin's foray into management saw him appointed VP of hockey operations for the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2009, later taking on the general manager role for the Toronto Marlies in January 2013. Following his tenure with the Maple Leafs, Poulin joined TSN as a hockey analyst on radio and TV and was a freelance contributor to the Toronto Star newspaper.