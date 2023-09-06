Who is Doug Wilson? All you need to know about Pittsburgh Penguins' latest front-office addition

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced the hiring of Doug Wilson as their senior adviser of hockey operations on Wednesday.

The Penguins have a new GM and President of hockey operations in Kyle Dubas, who has said he would add to the front office. On Wednesday, he did just that, as the Penguins announced the hiring of Wilson:

“Doug brings over 40 years of NHL experience to our program. Over 16 years from his Hall-of-Fame playing career and over 25 seasons building consistent contending teams as the leader of the San Jose Sharks hockey operations department,” Dubas told reporters.

“Doug will serve as a source of both experience and wisdom to our entire hockey operations department. His ability to maintain high standards of performance and professionalism over two decades with Sharks is the type of consistency we all aspire to these positions. Doug will provide me and our entire program with a great resource and tremendous benefit as we get rolling."

Doug Wilson comes into Pittsburgh with plenty of experience as a player and in the front office.

Wilson played in the NHL from 1977 until 1993 and played for the Chicago Blackhawks for 14 seasons before spending the final two seasons with the San Jose Sharks. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020.

After retiring from the NHL, Wilson stayed in the game and was named the general manager of the San Jose Sharks on May 13, 2003. He held the role until he stepped down on April 7, 2022, after being on medical leave since November 26, 2021.

In July of 2022, Wilson announced his retirement, but has since decided to come back and take this role with the Penguins.

Doug Wilson is the latest move in a busy offseason for the Penguins

Along with now adding Doug Wilson, the Pittsburgh Penguins have been active this summer after hiring Kyle Dubas as GM.

The biggest move the Penguins made this summer was trading for defenseman Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks.

As well, Pittsburgh also acquired Reilly Smith from the Vegas Golden Knights to try and strengthen their forward group. The other big move was re-signing goaltender Tristan Jarry to be their starting goaltender.

The Penguins are currently favored to make the playoffs next season after missing it last year. Pittsburgh will open its 2023-24 NHL season at home on Oct. 10 against the Chicago Blackhawks.