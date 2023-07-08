“Who should he have been drafted ahead of?” – NHL fans debate over early promise shown by Zach Benson

Zach Benson is an 18-year-old hockey left-winger, who was chosen by the Buffalo Sabres with the 13th overall pick in 2023. However, a number of fan theories and discussions are now coming up regarding Benson’s selection. Let’s take a look at a few of those.

Intense fan discussions are nothing new in professional sports and the NHL is no exception. Fans often debate which teams should have selected young players and who they could have surpassed upon showing early potential. Rising hockey sensation, Benson, has recently sparked such arguments among NHL fans.

A gifted forward, Zach Benson, emerged on the hockey scene with a surprising blend of skills, speed, and hockey knowledge. NHL scouts were soon drawn to his exploits in the junior leagues and international competitions. Fans and analysts alike began debating where Benson should have landed, wondering if he could have been picked ahead of other players as he continued to demonstrate his ability.

A gifted forward, Zach Benson, emerged on the hockey scene with a surprising blend of skills, speed, and hockey knowledge. NHL scouts were soon drawn to his exploits in the junior leagues and international competitions. Fans and analysts alike began debating where Benson should have landed, wondering if he could have been picked ahead of other players as he continued to demonstrate his ability.

One argument advanced by NHL supporters was that Benson should have been selected before Dmitriy Simashev, the sixth overall pick of the Arizona Coyotes in 2023. Although drafted before Benson, defenseman Simashev has not had the same impact or development trajectory.

Some fans are caught up comparing Benson and Simashev, while others are busy commenting on the similar fate that Axel Sandin Pellikka, the 18-year-old defenseman shares with Benson. The Detroit Red Wings drafted the hockey star in 2023 with the 17th overall pick.

Some fans are caught up comparing Benson and Simashev, while others are busy commenting on the similar fate that Axel Sandin Pellikka, the 18-year-old defenseman shares with Benson. The Detroit Red Wings drafted the hockey star in 2023 with the 17th overall pick.

Overlooking all the prevailing controversies regarding Zach Benson's draft entry, it is essential to understand the difficulties involved in drafting and the associated uncertainty.

Realsportstalk @Sportstalk1428 @NathanGraviteh Wait till he plays a real game the hype train going pretty quick @NathanGraviteh Wait till he plays a real game the hype train going pretty quick

Overlooking all the prevailing controversies regarding Zach Benson’s draft entry, it is essential to understand the difficulties involved in drafting and the associated uncertainty.

While wondering 'what might have been' is exciting, it's also important to respect the individual pathways that each player takes and the elements that influence their development. The real influence and legacy of Zach Benson will only be known when he steps into the rink for the Buffalo Sabres.

Zach Benson’s hockey career so far

In his three seasons with the Winnipeg franchise, Zach Benson, a promising young player in the Western Hockey League (WHL), has shown consistent improvement. The 18-year-old gained a lot of confidence after playing a crucial part in helping Canada win the gold medal at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

He demonstrated his skills by contributing seven points-two goals and five assists — across five games during the competition.

Benson finished the regular season at the top of his team's scoring charts, with an incredible 98 points in just 60 games, which included 36 goals and 62 assists.

