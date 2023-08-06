Who is Drew Doughty's wife? All you need to know about his married life with Nicole Arruda

Drew Doughty, the esteemed NHL defenseman, not only found success on the ice but also love off it with his high school sweetheart, Nicole Arruda.

The couple's love story began back in their ninth-grade days, and it blossomed over the years until they tied the knot on Aug. 8, 2018, in the serene surroundings of Muskoka, Ontario.

Nicole played a key role in the planning of their dream wedding, collaborating with wedding planner, Ashley Piggot, to create a beautiful and intimate ceremony.

A native of London, Ontario, Nicole enjoys a simple and low-profile lifestyle, despite occasionally finding herself in the spotlight due to her marriage to the renowned NHL star. In her leisure time, she indulges in her passion for playing volleyball and participating in evening drills on the beach, showcasing her active and athletic side.

The couple's love has stood the test of time, as they have grown older together since their teenage years. Their enduring bond reflects the strength of their relationship. Their mutual support and understanding have contributed to a harmonious married life and Drew Doughty's successful career.

More about Drew Doughty and Nicole Arruda's wedding

Drew Doughty and Nicole Arruda's Muskoka wedding was nothing short of a stunning soiree that perfectly encapsulated their fun-loving spirit.

Having known each other since their high school days, their love endured through years of accomplishments, including gold medals and Stanley Cups, while maintaining their lightheartedness.

Working closely with the planner, Ashley Piggot, the couple brought their dream wedding to life at the Sherwood Inn on Lake Joseph. The venue offered the perfect blend of classic Muskoka charm and natural beauty, with picturesque lakeside views and lush woods setting the scene for their special day.

Embracing the area's enchanting ambience, they envisioned a cottage wedding, a huge party with their closest friends and family. Keeping the guest list to 100 allowed for an intimate celebration. All attendees were fortunate enough to stay on the venue's property, ensuring a sense of togetherness throughout the festivities.

The wedding's aesthetic was sheer bliss, with a soft palette of white, blush and gold complementing the lush greenery of Muskoka. Rachel A. Clingen's artistic floral installations of pink and white blooms added to the lakeside retreat's allure, creating a chic harmony in every detail.

In 2019, Drew Doughty and his wife joyfully welcomed their daughter into the world, adding a new chapter to their love story. The couple embraced parenthood with excitement and devotion, creating beautiful memories as they watched their little one grow.