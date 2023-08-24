Who is Elliotte Friedman's wife? All you need to know about NHL insider's married life with Steph

Elliotte Friedman, a well-known Canadian sports journalist and NHL expert, is married to Steph Friedman. They have had a happy and long marriage.

On Sept. 3, 2009, the pair married in front of their loved ones. While there's limited information about Steph Friedman, she's recognized as an Instagram food content creator.

Her Instagram account, @serveitupsteph, showcases her culinary journey, featuring delectable and health-conscious recipes. Her page has garnered over 1,981 followers since its inception in February 2022, becoming a go-to source for easy-to-make, plant-based dishes.

As a former TV producer-turned-cooking enthusiast, Steph's videos offer not only culinary inspiration but also simple solutions for busy individuals.

Elliotte and Steph Friedman's relationship has spanned more than a decade, and they're set to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary on Sept. 4.

The couple's chemistry is evident in their social media posts, where they humorously tease and support each other. Their journey has included outdoor adventures across Canada and international trips to places like Venice, Italy.

Elliotte Friedman and his wife also share the joy of parenthood as parents to a son, Max Friedman. Their family is completed by the presence of their beloved son, adding another layer of happiness to their lives.

Elliotte Friedman's dynamic broadcasting journey

Elliotte Friedman embarked on his broadcasting journey in 1994, marking his debut with The Fan 590, a prominent Toronto sports radio station.

His talents soon extended beyond radio as he became the play-by-play announcer for the Toronto Raptors, handling both radio and television coverage. In 1998, he transitioned into covering Toronto Blue Jays games, demonstrating his versatility in sports commentary.

In 2003, Friedman briefly contributed to The Score network before making a pivotal move to CBC Sports. He took on the role of a Hockey Night reporter and also served as the studio host for two CFL seasons. His multifaceted skills further shone as he covered diverse events, including the CBC Olympics and select Toronto Raptors games.

Elliotte Friedman's expertise reached new heights during the 2016 Summer Olympics, where he stepped in for diving and swimming event coverage, filling in for Steve Armitage.

However, it was a particular moment on Aug. 11, 2016, that gained him international attention. During the final of the Men's 200-meter medley, his commentary error mistakenly declared Ryan Lochte the winner instead of the actual victor, Michael Phelps.

Despite this momentary lapse, Friedman's career trajectory remains impressive, showcasing his adaptability and dedication to sports journalism. His endeavors have led him to become a respected figure in the industry, with a net worth estimated at around $500,000 as of 2020, alongside a notable annual salary.