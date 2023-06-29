Who is Emily Kaplan? Meet the ESPN reporter covering 2023 NHL Draft

Emily Kaplan, a prominent figure at ESPN, is responsible for covering the 2023 NHL Draft. She has contributed immensely to sports journalism with her insightful coverage of the NHL. Born and raised in New Jersey, Kaplan's passion for sports and journalism blossomed during her time at Penn State University, where she graduated in 2013 with a degree in journalism.

Kaplan kick-started her career in journalism with internships at The Associated Press and The Philadelphia Inquirer, where she had the opportunity to cover the Nittany Lions football team.

These early experiences laid the foundation for her future success in sports reporting. Her dedication and talent soon caught the attention of major publications, leading her to join The Boston Globe before ultimately landing a position at Sports Illustrated in 2014.

After spending three years at Sports Illustrated, Kaplan found her home at ESPN, where she currently serves as an NHL reporter. Her captivating on-screen presence and comprehensive analysis have made her a key figure in ESPN's NHL coverage.

Viewers have seen her on popular shows such as SportsCenter and Around The Horn, and she has also co-hosted In The Crease – The ESPN NHL Podcast alongside Linda Cohn.

A look at Emily Kaplan's journey and challenges

Transitioning from print journalism to the televised medium brought Emily Kaplan face-to-face with the challenges of working in a high-profile role. Speaking on the New York Post's Up In The Blue Seats podcast, Kaplan acknowledged the pressure and criticism that come with being in the public eye.

She admitted that being on a visible stage like television was something she couldn't fully prepare for, as there are always people waiting for her to stumble.

However, Kaplan emphasized the importance of developing a thick skin and maintaining self-confidence in the face of adversity. She stressed the value of feedback from the individuals she covers — players coaches, and general managers — as it holds greater significance than the opinions of others.

For Kaplan, ensuring that she covers these key figures fairly and accurately is paramount, as their validation means the most to her.

Beyond her work on television, Emily Kaplan has cultivated a significant following on social media. With nearly 88,000 followers on Twitter and another 17,000 on Instagram, she has become a recognizable presence in the digital realm as well. Last year, she garnered attention on Instagram when she shared a behind-the-scenes photo from Madison Square Garden, sporting a pair of leather pants.

Emily Kaplan's meteoric rise in the sports journalism industry has earned her the admiration and respect of fans, colleagues and the players she covers.

