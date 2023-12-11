Who is Erik Gudbranson's wife? All we know about Sarah Sweetnam's personal and professional life

Erik Gudbranson, the Blue Jackets defenseman, is happily married to Dr. Sarah Gudbranson, formerly known as Sarah Sweetnam.

Born on Mar. 9, Sarah hails from northern Ontario and attended Lake Superior High School. She holds a degree in Dentaces Medicine from Nova Southeastern University, graduating on May 20, 2017. Both her parents, Alice and Faja Sweetnam, are dentists, and met during their high school days.

Sarah's professional journey includes attending the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry in Chicago, where she had a motivating and rewarding experience.

She actively shares her dentistry work on Instagram. Beyond dentistry, Sarah is a Zumba instructor and has showcased her dance skills, winning around $500 in Australia.

Sarah and Erik's love story began during her first week of dental school when they met through mutual friends. Despite a challenging breakup, Sarah and Erik fell in love and got engaged on Mar. 17, 2018. The couple tied the knot on Jul. 6, 2019, at Sherwood Inn, Ontario, culminating in a honeymoon in Paris.

The wedding was filled with unique moments, including a surprise outfit switch orchestrated by Jacob Markstrom, adding a touch of humor to the joyous occasion. Sarah Gudbranson, with her vibrant personality and professional success, is an integral part of the Gudbranson family's legacy.

Erik Gudbranson's heartwarming journey into familial bliss

Erik Gudbranson with his wife and child (Image via Instagram)

Erik Gudbranson and his wife Sarah, share a beautiful family with two children. Their firstborn, Bennett William Gudbranson, entered the world on Apr. 9, 2021, through an emergency C-section.

The Gudbransons welcomed their second child, a daughter named Zoey Isabelle Gudbranson, on Aug. 25, 2022, weighing approximately 6 lbs and 6 oz.

Despite the challenges of the delivery, Bennett is now a thriving one-year-old. Notably, Erik was traded just six days after Bennett's birth, showcasing the whirlwind nature of lives both on and off the ice.

Erik Gudbranson's family extends beyond his immediate household. His parents, Wayne and Donna Gudbranson play integral roles in his life.

Wayne, the president and CEO of the Branham Group, and Donna working at the University of Ottawa, have been supportive pillars. Erik's dedication to family is evident in his life-saving act for his younger brother Dennis, who battled Acute Myeloid Leukemia in 2006.

Erik, rooted in his Canadian upbringing, remains involved in charitable endeavors, particularly supporting Canadian Blood Services. The Gudbranson family's love for hockey is intergenerational, with Erik's brother Alex making waves in the OHL, and their mother having a historical connection to the sport.