Who are Erv and Dani Di Gusto? Meet the father-daughter duo who love trolling Toronto Maple Leafs

Erv Di Giusto and his daughter Dani have been cheering for opponents of the Toronto Maple Leafs for about 40 years. Erv started the tradition when the Maple Leafs were still playing at Maple Leaf Gardens.

The Di Giustos live in Toronto and are fans of the Montreal Canadiens but cannot always travel to Montreal to watch their games. Cheering for the opponents of the Maple Leafs indirectly supports the Canadiens, who are the rivals of the Leafs.

Dani, who was a youth hockey goalie and idolized Carey Price, joined her father two years ago in cheering against the Maple Leafs as enemy fans in Scotiabank Arena with season tickets. They own jerseys for 31 of the 32 NHL teams, except for the Maple Leafs.

They also briefly adopt these teams as their own, researching the players regarding everything from their previous NHL teams to when they were drafted. They have an informal "no trash talk" rule at the game and don't antagonize locals. They received everything from fist bumps to autographed sticks from the teams they are supporting against Toronto.

Most Leafs fans have been good to them and have not abused them. The Di Giustos want to make the game a positive experience. The Leafs are seeking their first Stanley Cup win for the franchise since 1967, and the Di Giustos have been cheering against them during their playoff run, becoming viral sensations on the internet. Dani says she has sympathy for the Maple Leafs and wants them to do well, but she wants the other team to do better.

Ilya Samsonov to start for Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be relying on Ilya Samsonov to guard the home crease in Game 2 against the Florida Panthers on Thursday. According to Mike Stephens of SI Now, Samsonov has been slated to start for the team following his previous performance in the playoffs.

Despite the loss in the first game of the series, Samsonov is determined to bounce back and help lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a victory. In the previous game against the Panthers, he surrendered four goals on 28 shots, but he has had a strong season overall with a 4-3 record in seven playoff appearances.

Samsonov will have to step up his game to keep up with the Panthers, who have been averaging 3.75 goals per game in the postseason. However, with his skills and determination, he has the potential to turn the game around and help the Toronto Maple Leafs secure a win in Game 2.

This will be an important game for the Toronto Maple Leafs as they look to even the series and gain momentum going forward.

