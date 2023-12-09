Who are Evander Kane’s parents, Sheri & Perry Kane? Exploring Edmonton Oilers winger’s family life

Evander Kane, the talented left winger for the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL, hails from a family deeply rooted in athleticism. Born on August 2, 1991, in Vancouver, British Columbia, he is the son of Perry and Sheri Kane.

Remarkably, Evander was named after the legendary American boxer Evander Holyfield. He had the unique opportunity to meet boxer at the age of 18.

The Kane family's sporting legacy extends beyond Evander, with his father Perry having been an amateur boxer and hockey player. Perry's dual sporting background reflects a passion for both boxing and hockey. In addition, Kane's mother, Sheri, contributed to the family's athletic lineage as a college volleyball player.

The Kane family's ties to sports go even further, with Evander's uncle, Leonard Kane, earning a place in the Canadian Ball Hockey Hall of Fame. Moreover, his cousin Dwayne Provo carved out a successful career in the Canadian Football League (CFL) for seven years, including a stint with the New England Patriots in the National Football League (NFL).

The Kane family's connections to the Olympic stage are notable as well. Evander's cousin Kirk Johnson represented Canada in boxing at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona and later contended for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Heavyweight title in a match against John Ruiz in 2002.

The decision to keep Evander Kane out of organized hockey initially

According to the website Celebseek, Evander Kane's father, Perry, grew up in East Preston, Nova Scotia, a close-knit community outside Dartmouth, along with his four siblings. Perry's upbringing in this small community undoubtedly influenced his values and dedication to nurturing his son's talents.

While Perry initially coached Evander in his early hockey endeavors, there was a deliberate decision to keep him out of organized hockey until the age of 10.

However, Evander's mother, Sheri, played a pivotal role in shaping his character and providing unwavering support throughout his journey. Sheri, a former professional volleyball and basketball player who competed at the University of Calgary, offered a balance to the family's athletic pursuits.

Despite Perry's reservations about organized hockey at an early age, Sheri decided to enroll their son at the age of eight. Evander Kane attributes much of his success to Perry and thinks he might not have reached the heights of his career without his support.