2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Who are favorites to be crowned champions of annual U-18 tourney?

The 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup started on Monday. The tournament is taking place in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The annual under-18 tournament is actually not sanctioned by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), which hosts its own under-18 tournament. However, the IIHF tournament is played during the CHL playoffs.

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup is also a chance for NHL scouts to look at prospects. For example, 17 players on Canada's winning team from 2017 were selected with first-round picks in the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup features eight countries: Canada, the United States, Sweden, Finland, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Germany, and Slovakia.

Canada favorites to win the Hlinka Gretzky Cup

To no surprise, Canada will be the favorites to win the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

This tournament has been dominated by Canada throughout the years. In 29 years, Canada have won the Cup 22 times and finished with a medal every year except in 2003, 2007, 2016, and 2021.

Canada have won 11 times out of the last 14 years. Two of the three times they didn't win, it was Russia who took the Cup. Russia are not in this tournament due to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Canada's roster features the projected first-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Michael Misa, who is just 16 years old. As for the 2024 NHL Draft, Sam Dickinson is projected to be a top-five pick and will anchor the defensive core.

Alan Millar, the director of player personnel, said about team Canada in this year's Hlinka Gretzky Cup:

“We are excited to unveil this group of accomplished athletes that have earned the opportunity to represent Canada and defend our gold medal at this year’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Earning a spot to represent your country is an exciting opportunity, and we know each athlete will embrace the opportunity to wear the Maple Leaf in Slovakia and Czechia later this month.”

Outside of Canada, the other two favorites would be Finland and Sweden. Both European countries have been successful in international hockey.

Ultimately, this tournament is Canada's to lose, but it could come down to goaltending, which has been a weak point for the team in recent years.

