Who is Filip Forsberg's wife? All we know about Erin Alvey and couple's relationship history

Nashville Predators leftt-winger Filip Forsberg is married to Erin Alvey. On Jul. 23, 2022, Forsberg tied the knot with Alvey, an accomplished artist known for her track "Easy to Love."

The country artist, born on Jan. 29, 1994, gained fame with her 2014 debut track, "Hatchet Love." Particularly recognized for her original songs like "Different for Girls" and "Bulloch County Line," Alvey rose to instant stardom with the "Hatchet Love" video featuring Atlanta Braves pitcher Chipper Jones.

Filip Forsberg's wife performed the American National Anthem in Camden Yards Orioles Red Sox on Sept. 22, 2016.

Erin Alvey's body of work is intriguing, featuring songs like "Bulloch County Line," "Sending Love From Yesterday," "Some other Heart," "Simple To Love" and "Wish He Were You."

Active on social media, the American artist boasts over 113k followers on Instagram and shares her music on YouTube.

Her father, Dr. Gary O'Sullivan, and housewife mother, Julie O'Sullivan, have four children, including Erin's youngest brother, Connor O'Sullivan.

Erin Alvey (Source: Connor O'Sullivan Instagram)

Erin Alvey (Source: Erin Alvery Instagram)

Erin Alvey and Filip Forsberg, the Predators' winger's wedding

The details of how Erin Alvey met Filip Forsberg are not known, but their marriage was widely covered. The couple's fairytale wedding took place at Dunderry Castle in the picturesque Centre-Val de Loire region of France.

Forsberg and Alvey's wedding ceremony was a dream come true for the couple, with guests treated to a magical experience from the moment they arrived. Sara Fried of Fete Nashville Luxury Weddings orchestrated the festivities, ensuring that every detail was meticulously planned.

As attendees gathered on the estate's front steps, where Alvey had played as a child, champagne flowed freely, setting the stage for a day filled with joy and celebration.

The bride, escorted by her father, Gary O'Sullivan, walked down the aisle to the acoustic melody of "Everytime We Touch" performed by her friend, the German artist Cascada.

Alvey, who actively participated in designing her bridal gown, wore a custom ivory Winnie Couture creation — a strapless satin dress with a structured bodice and a mermaid back, culminating in a breathtaking train of individually laid tulle.

The ceremony, officiated by Alvey's uncle, Daniel J. Sullivan III, included a traditional symbolic Irish tartan ritual. The O'Sullivan clan, with their formal coattails and the regalia of The Order of the Oak & Serpent, processed to the tune of "O'Sullivan's March" on bagpipes, adding a touch of cultural richness to the event.