Who is Gabriel Landeskog's wife? Meet Melissa Shouldice

Gabriel Landeskog, the Swedish professional ice hockey player, is married to Melissa Shouldice.

Shouldice is a Canadian fashion stylist who met Gabriel in 2012 when she was a college student in Guelph, Ontario, and Gabriel was playing for the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League.

The couple tied the knot on July 7, 2018, in an outdoor ceremony that was decorated with white curtains and roses. Melissa looked stunning in her ballerina veil, while Gabriel was elegant in his custom-made black suit.

Melissa Shouldice is a professional fashion and wardrobe stylist who completed her bachelor's degree in Information and Media Studies at Western University in 2005. She is the owner of her own company, 'Melissa Shouldice,' and is known as 'Mel' in her close circle.

Apart from being a personal stylist, Melissa has also designed costumes for various movies and advertisements. One of her notable works includes the Imaginary Friend Campaign from Toys "R" Us. She is also skilled in fashion photography, visual merchandising, event planning, and photoshoot.

Gabriel Landeskog and Melissa Shouldice are the proud parents of two children. Their firstborn, Linnea Rae Landeskog, was born on November 1, 2019. She was born almost a month before her due date, and her dad was on Injury Reserve at the time, so he could spend most of his time with his family. Linnea is learning wall and rope climbing as part of her growth and is also fond of cycling and drawing from an early age.

The couple's second child, Luke Landeskog, was born on March 5, 2021, and is still a toddler. Gabriel Landeskog took his son to the Avalanche parade in June 2022, and he is nicknamed 'Meatball' by his parents.

Melissa Shouldice is also a supportive partner and was there for Gabriel during the Stanley Cup when he and his team won the trophy in June 2022. Gabriel credited her solid support and appreciated her for everything through his Instagram post.

The couple loves nature and often spends their vacation on destinations with natural beauty. They are also raising a dog named Zoey.

A look at Gabriel Landeskog's NHL career

Gabriel Landeskog was selected as the second overall pick by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2011 NHL draft. At just 18 years old, he made the team following his first professional training camp and quickly made an impact.

He became the third player from Sweden to win the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie and the second NHL rookie to score 20 goals and make 200 hits in a season.

Landeskog continued to excel, and in 2012, he was named the youngest captain in NHL history at the age of 19 years and 286 days, breaking the previous record held by Sidney Crosby. In the 2018-19 NHL season, Landeskog scored more than 30 goals for the first time and tied for second in the league with nine game-winning goals.

He repeated this achievement in the 2021-22 season and played a key role in the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup victory.

Poll : 0 votes