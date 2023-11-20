Who is Gavin McKenna? Meet Connor Bedard's 15-year-old cousin who's lighting up the juniors

In junior hockey, where up-and-coming talents emerge as potential future stars, Gavin McKenna has quickly become a name to watch among the scouts. At just 15 years old, this forward for the Medicine Hat Tigers in the Western Hockey League (WHL) is making a name with impressive performances during the 2023-2024 season.

Wearing jersey number 72, McKenna is catching the attention of hockey enthusiasts and scouts due to his young age and bloodline. McKenna, the cousin of the highly touted Connor Bedard, seems to have inherited an instinct for hockey. Bedard, a prominent figure in junior hockey, has set high standards, and McKenna appears to be following in his cousin's footsteps.

What truly sets McKenna apart is his exceptional on-ice talent, especially considering his age. As a 2026 draft-eligible forward, he defied expectations by competing in the demanding WHL and performing at the optimum level. McKenna is proving himself to be a key forward: 39 points in just 31 games, including an impressive tally of 8 goals in his last ten matchups.

One particular game stands out in McKenna's young career among other games where he stole the show, and his team won. McKenna took center stage in a recent matchup where Medicine Hat was trailing 3-0. The young forward netted a hat trick, capping off his stellar performance with an overtime winner, a quick wrist shot that is counted as his cousin Connor Bedard’s strength.

Gavin McKenna: An up-and-coming key forward

As McKenna approaches his 16th birthday, scouts will note his scoring skills and physical development. Standing at 5 feet 11 inches and weighing 165 pounds, McKenna possesses a frame that hints at the potential to fill out into the size of an average NHL forward.

For franchises eyeing the future, McKenna has become a prospect who demands attention. With his combination of skill and the promise of further physical development, teams may find themselves considering adjustments to their future draft prospect.

The prospect of securing a player of McKenna's caliber, a potential franchise player, is undoubtedly an enticing proposition that could shape the trajectory of any NHL team for years to come. As McKenna continues to perform well in the juniors, the hockey fans and scouts monitor him.