Who is Gordo St. John? Shedding light on mysterious name doing rounds in NHL right now

It's time for the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs. The name Gordo St. John has become the most talked about among the hockey community before the playoffs kick off on Monday night.

During games, the NHL has frequently included some of the best and funniest broadcasting portions. When it comes to broadcasting during games, "NHL on TNT" is a classic example, with segments involving TV analyst Charles Barkley and "The Great One," Wayne Gretzky squaring off in the TNT studio.

It's almost playoff time, and "NHL on TNT" is preparing to launch a new section called Gordo St. John as part of their coverage. "NHL on TNT" recently tweeted a teaser promo with the message, "Who is Gordo St. John?

NHLonTNT @NHL_On_TNT 𝙒𝙝𝙤 𝙞𝙨 𝙂𝙤𝙧𝙙𝙤 𝙎𝙩. 𝙅𝙤𝙝𝙣? 𝙒𝙝𝙤 𝙞𝙨 𝙂𝙤𝙧𝙙𝙤 𝙎𝙩. 𝙅𝙤𝙝𝙣? https://t.co/9DiYvKYoog

The promo teaser video is giving us a clear hint that "Gordo" is going to be a part of the broadcast coverage of "NHL on TNT" during the playoffs.

However, nothing more is known about Gordo at the moment, and his identity has been kept mysterious so far. We can expect to know the real identity of Gordo during the playoffs on "NHL on TNT".

Promo video for "Who is Gordo St. John" features several NHL stars

The 'Gordo' teaser video begins with Auston Matthews saying:

"Everybody in hockey knows Gordo St. Johns', to which Matthews' teammate Morgan Riely responds, 'Yeah, he's a legend'."

The teaser then cuts to Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who says of Gordo:

"He's like a hockey experience expert," to which Trever Zegras responds, "Expert?, guru maybe."

The promo teaser for "Gordo" is a minute-long video that features the likes of some of the most well-known NHL superstars. That includes Sidney Crosby, Nathan McKinnon, Cale Makar, Brady, Matthew Tkachuk, Phillip Dannault, Jacob Trouba, Jonathan Huberdeau, Sebastian Aho, Jack Eichel, Leon Draisaitl and Marc-Andre Fleury.

All these players featured in the video discuss the work and experience "Gordo" has brought to the world of hockey. In the last portion of the video, "The Great One," Wayne Gretzky says:

"I actually went to the guys and said, 'We need to bring in Gordo.'"

The identity of "Gordo" remains a mystery. Fans, though, will not have to wait much longer, as they can finally come to witness Gordo St. John during the playoffs on "NHL on TNT" during the playoffs. Round 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs begins on Monday night.

