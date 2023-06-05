Who is Greg Cronin? Meet the new Anaheim Ducks head coach

Greg Cronin, a seasoned NHL assistant and AHL head coach, has been appointed as the Anaheim Ducks' new head coach.

Pat Verbeek, the general manager of the Ducks, decided to appoint the 60-year-old Cronin — who will be an NHL head coach for the first time — on Monday.

Cronin has worked as an NHL assistant with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Islanders twice throughout his 12-year career. The Massachusetts native spent six years as the head coach of Northeastern's varsity team before taking the helm of the AHL's Colorado Eagles in 2018.

He has experience with the United States National Team Development Program. He has been a collegiate assistant coach and coached both the University of Maine and Northeastern.

With the Colorado Avalanche, he developed players like Pavel Francouz, Logan O'Connor and Alex Newhook. Cronin also helped nearly 20 players make their NHL debut with the Avs.

Greg Cronin was deemed by Verbeek to be "the ideal fit" to lead a youthful, rebuilding club.

“I felt we needed a teacher of the finer points of the game, and someone who has worked extensively over time with talented young players, helping them develop into successful NHL players," Verbeek said. “Greg has done all that and more.”

Cronin replaces Dallas Eakins following the Ducks' fourth straight losing season, for which his contract wasn't renewed in April. With a final record of 23-47-12, Anaheim took last place in the NHL standings

Greg Cronin has never been the bench boss for an NHL team, but he once applied for the Boston Bruins' opening.

He joins Randy Carlyle, Bruce Boudreau and Eakins as the Ducks' fourth permanent head coach overall since Henry and Susan Samueli acquired the team from Disney in 2005.

Greg Cronin inherits a young promising squad

Greg Cronin can fix a underperforming Anaheim Ducks squad

The failing squad that Greg Cronin inherits is still full of youthful talent, including the No. 2 overall choice in the 2018 draft and a boatload of farm prospects who appear to be on the verge of making it to the NHL.

With playmaking center Trevor Zegras, two-time All-Star Troy Terry and young forward Mason McTavish, Anaheim has a strong long-term foundation.

During Eakins' four seasons in command, the Ducks never finished higher than sixth in the Pacific Division.

Anaheim has missed the playoffs for a franchise-record five straight seasons, and during the just-completed season, it was the NHL's worst defensive club in the 21st century by a number of different metrics.

And given that the Ducks have the No. 2 overall pick in the NHL Draft, it's possible that they'll choose center Adam Fantilli from the University of Michigan for their long-term goals.

Greg Cronin will have his task cut out but it would be exciting as well with no expectations during his first season.

