Who is the guy with Auston Matthews in RBC commercial?

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews is known for his goals on the ice, but recently, he showcased a different side of his personality, stepping into the spotlight as part of Royal Bank of Canada's "Make It Count" campaign.

In the innovative venture, Matthews dons a blazer instead of his hockey jersey as he teams up with the enigmatic "Gene Raymond", the brand spokesman for RBC, to bring a touch of humor and style to RBC's Vantage rewards program.

The lighthearted ad features a fictional character "Gene Raymond," a playful nod to the pseudonym often used in the industry on sample credit cards. Together, they act as pitchmen for the RBC Vantage brand, highlighting its benefits and value proposition to unsuspecting individuals they encounter.

The campaign, developed in collaboration with the Los Angeles-based creative agency Battery, ventures beyond Matthews' hockey persona, tapping into his wit. The integrated campaign encompasses television, digital platforms and social channels, utilizing Matthews' celebrity status to create a memorable and engaging narrative.

The "Make It Count" campaign, introduced in March, stands out in the competitive financial landscape by leveraging Matthews' charisma and his humorous dynamic with Raymond. The ads aim to emphasize the powerful benefits individuals can enjoy by switching their banking allegiance to RBC Vantage.

The "Make It Count" campaign not only brings a fresh perspective to RBC's marketing but also shows Matthews' ability to seamlessly transition from the ice rink to the world of entertainment, leaving a lasting impression on audiences.

Auston Matthews' four-point performance in win against New York Rangers

On Tuesday night at the Madison Square Garden, the Toronto Maple Leafs showcased their offensive firepower, securing a 7-3 win against the New York Rangers.

In the second half of a back-to-back, the Maple Leafs made notable lineup changes, with Martin Jones earning his first start in goal. Despite a brief setback in the second period, where the Rangers narrowed the gap, Toronto dominated, especially in the first and third periods.

Auston Matthews stood out with a remarkable four-point performance, including a goal that showcased William Nylander's individual effort. With the win, Matthews extended his impressive streak, amassing nine points in the last five games, including seven goals.

Notably, Auston Matthews leads the NHL in goals this season, with 21, surpassing Nikita Kucherov (19). The Maple Leafs left Madison Square Garden triumphant, with Matthews' stellar contributions leaving fans smiling.