Who is headlining pregame concert for 2024 NHL Stadium Series? All the details about headline act at MetLife Stadium

The Jonas Brothers, comprising Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, are set to take center stage as the headline act for the pregame concert at the 2024 NHL Stadium Series. The event will unfold at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 17, coinciding with the face-off between the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers.

The trio of musicians enthusiastically shared the exciting news in a pre-taped video announcement aired on "Good Morning America." Joe Jonas initiated the revelation and said:

"We have a big announcement to share with you."

Nick Jonas promptly added:

"These three Jersey boys are performing at MetLife Stadium."

Kevin Jonas concluded the announcement by specifying the date of their performance at the 2024 NHL Stadium Series.

In a subsequent press release, the Jonas Brothers expressed their delight at the prospect of performing in their home state, calling it:

"A dream to open for the Devils in our home state."

As New Jersey natives, the brothers conveyed their eagerness to kick off the NHL Stadium Series weekend at MetLife Stadium:

"We're super excited to be at MetLife and open up the great NHL Stadium Series weekend in front of hometown friends, family and thousands of hockey fans."

The press release divulged that the musical trio would treat the audience to a "full set of their greatest hits."

It encompasses songs from their latest release, "The Album." Additionally, the brothers will grace the stage once again during the intermission of the Devils-Flyers game, ensuring a memorable experience for attendees.

Fans interested in witnessing this electrifying performance can secure tickets through Ticketmaster. Following their engagement at the NHL Stadium Series, the Jonas Brothers are slated to embark on the international leg of their tour, titled "The Tour." Commencing in Auckland, New Zealand, on Feb. 27, the tour will subsequently take the brothers to Australia and Europe.

2024 NHL Stadium Series

The 2024 Stadium Series is set to feature a departure from its usual single-game format, presenting two outdoor regular-season games during the 2023–24 season. Scheduled for Feb. 17 to 18, 2024, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the event will highlight matchups between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New Jersey Devils, as well as the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders.

The decision to expand to two games was made public on June 3. Notably, the Rangers, one of the three New York metropolitan area teams, will play as the "visiting" team to maintain Madison Square Garden's tax-exempt status.

MetLife Stadium's renovations, geared toward preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, will involve the removal of some low-level sideline seats.