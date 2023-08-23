Who is the highest paid NHL player? Rating athletes who are currently making bank from league contracts

With the recent announcement of Auston Matthews' record-breaking contract extension, the spotlight once again shines on the NHL's highest-paid players. Let's take a closer look at the top earners and their remarkable contributions to the sport.

Being fourth on the highest paid list before today's extension, Matthews was precided by superstars Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid.

Here's an updated list of the highest paid NHL players after Matthews' extension:

Matthews is No.1 on highest paid NHL player's list

Superstar forward Auston Matthews has set a new standard for NHL contracts with his four-year, $53-million extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs. This deal carries an astounding Average Annual Value (AAV) of $13.25 million, securing his position as the highest-paid player in the league. The contract will take effect at the start of the 2024-25 season, cementing Matthews' financial dominance in the NHL.

The significance of this contract is not only in the sheer dollar amount but also in the confidence it reflects in Matthews' skills. As the Leafs' franchise player, Matthews boasts an impressive career history with a 60-goal season and a Hart Trophy as the regular season MVP.

With 299 goals and 243 assists for a total of 542 points in 481 games, Matthews' impact on the ice is undeniable. His remarkable consistency shines through as he has scored more than 30 goals in every one of his seven seasons, reaching the 40-goal mark five times.

Nathan MacKinnon dethroned from No.1 spot

Before Matthews claimed the top spot, it was Nathan MacKinnon who held the title of the highest AAV in the league. MacKinnon signed an eight-year, $100.8-million contract with the Colorado Avalanche in September 2022, boasting an AAV of $12.6 million. Known for his speed and skill, MacKinnon has been a key player for the Avalanche, contributing significantly to the team's success.

MacKinnon had an outstanding 2022-2023 NHL regular season. In 71 games played, MacKinnon accumulated an impressive 111 points through 42 goals and 69 assists. This remarkable point-per-game average showcases his consistency and ability to impact games offensively.

Connor McDavid sitting at No. 3

While no longer holding the top spot, Connor McDavid's impact on the league is undeniable. McDavid signed an eight-year, $100-million contract with the Edmonton Oilers in July 2017, with a cap hit of $12.5 million. Renowned for his exceptional speed and playmaking abilities, McDavid consistently ranks among the league's top point scorers and showcases remarkable leadership on and off the ice.

Connor McDavid continued to assert his dominance as one of the most electrifying players in the NHL during the 2022-2023 regular season. With an astonishing 153 points, McDavid left a trail of awe in his wake. His 82 games played were filled with jaw-dropping moments, as he racked up an impressive 64 goals and 89 assists.

Rangers' Artemi Panarin looking comfy at No. 4 spot

Russian forward will be making $11,642,857 next season as the winger is entering the fifth year of a seven-year deal he signed with the New York Rangers.

Panarin signed the contract ahead of the 2019-20 season and in the first year of the deal, he recorded 95 points. Although Panarin hasn't recorded 100 points, he did record 92 last year and 96 the year prior, and is a key figure for the Rangers' success.

Newest Penguin Erik Karlsson at No. 5

Erik Karlsson is the lone defenseman on this list as he will be making $11,640,250 for the upcoming season with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Karlsson is the reigning Norris Trophy winner and recorded 101 points last season. However, his contract was thought to be a tough one to move but the San Jose Sharks and Pittsburgh Penguins made it work.