Who are the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductees?

NHL fans and hockey enthusiasts around the world are celebrating the induction of seven remarkable individuals into the prestigious Hockey Hall of Fame. The Class of 2023 is an extraordinary group that includes builders Ken Hitchcock and Pierre Lacroix (honored posthumously).

Among players, Tom Barrasso, Henrik Lundqvist, Caroline Ouellette, Pierre Turgeon, and Mike Vernon received the honor. The hockey community extends its heartfelt congratulations to these deserving individuals on this momentous achievement.

Ken Hitchcock, renowned for his immense contributions to the sport, has been recognized as a builder. With a coaching career spanning several decades, Hitchcock has left an indelible mark on the teams he guided.

Pierre Lacroix (honored posthumously), another esteemed builder, has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of the NHL.

Tom Barrasso, a talented player known for his goaltending prowess, has rightfully earned his place in the Hall of Fame. Barrasso's exceptional skills between the pipes made him a force to be reckoned with during his playing career.

Henrik Lundqvist, widely regarded as one of the greatest goaltenders of his generation, has been recognized for his outstanding achievements. Lundqvist's remarkable consistency has made him a fan favorite and a true legend in the sport.

Caroline Ouellette, a dominant force in women's hockey, has rightfully earned her place among the game's legends. Her numerous championships and Olympic successes have solidified her status as one of the most accomplished female players in the history of the game.

Pierre Turgeon, a highly skilled forward, has etched his name in hockey history with his impressive offensive abilities.

Mike Vernon, a goaltender with a storied career, has rightfully earned his place among the elite in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

More about the Hockey Hall of Fame's history and criteria

The Hockey Hall of Fame holds a revered position in the world of ice hockey as one of the most prestigious institutions. Established in 1943, the Hockey Hall of Fame honors those who have left an indelible mark on the sport. Each year, a selection committee of respected individuals within the hockey community is tasked with evaluating and determining deserving inductees.

A crucial aspect of the election process is the voting procedure. The selection committee meticulously reviews candidates based on on-ice performance, leadership, sportsmanship, and contributions to the sport's growth. To secure induction, a candidate must receive votes on at least 75% of the committee's ballots.

While the committee's deliberations remain confidential, this minimum voting threshold ensures that only the most deserving individuals are enshrined. Induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame signifies the highest recognition, celebrating remarkable careers and accomplishments.

