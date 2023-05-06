Who is the Jack Adams Award named after? Everything about the annual honor given to the best coach in the NHL 

The Jack Adams Award is one of the most prestigious awards in the National Hockey League (NHL), presented annually to the coach who has contributed the most to their team's success during the regular season. However, many may not know who the award is named after.

The Jack Adams Award is named in honor of Jack Adams, a former NHL player, coach and general manager. Adams was born on June 14, 1895, in Fort William, Ontario, which is now part of Thunder Bay. He played for several teams throughout his career, including the Toronto Arenas/St. Patricks, Vancouver Millionaires and original Ottawa Senators.

Adams played a total of 10 seasons in the NHL, from 1917 to 1927. He was known as a physical and rugged player, earning the nickname "Jolly Jumper" for his ability to leap into the air to avoid checks. However, Adams' most significant contributions to the NHL came as a coach and general manager.

After retiring as a player, Adams became the coach and general manager of the Detroit Cougars (later renamed the Detroit Falcons and then the Detroit Red Wings). Under his leadership, the Red Wings won three Stanley Cup championships and made the playoffs 14 times in 20 seasons.

Adams was known for his shrewd player moves, including the acquisition of superstar Gordie Howe, and his innovative coaching techniques, such as using video to analyze games.

Adams was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1959 and passed away on May 1, 1968. The Jack Adams Award was first awarded in 1974, six years after his death, and has since become one of the most prestigious individual awards in the NHL.

Jack Adams Award has recognized some outstanding NHL coaches

Let's take a closer look at the winners of the award in the 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 NHL seasons.

Bruce Cassidy - Boston Bruins (2019-20):

In the 2019-20 season, Bruce Cassidy of the Boston Bruins was honored with the award. Cassidy had been the head coach of the Bruins since the 2016-17 season and had already achieved considerable success with the team.

Rod Brind'Amour - Carolina Hurricanes (2020-21):

Rod Brind'Amour, the head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes, was honored with the award for the 2020-21 season. Brind'Amour had a decorated career as a player, including winning the Stanley Cup with the Hurricanes in 2006. He brought that same dedication and passion to his coaching role.

Darryl Sutter - Calgary Flames (2021-22):

The most recent winner of the Adams Award is Darryl Sutter, the head coach of the Calgary Flames. Sutter, who had previously coached the Flames from 2002 to 2006, returned to the team in the 2020-21 season and made an immediate impact.

