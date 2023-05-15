Who is Jack Campbell’s girlfriend, Ashley Sonnenberg? A glimpse into the personal life of Edmonton Oilers goalie

Jack Campbell is the renowned goalie for the National Hockey League team, Edmonton Oilers. The UFA prospect holds a profound hockey career where he has played with teams like the Los Angeles Kings, Dallas Stars, and the Oilers throughout 8 seasons.

Along with his notable professional achievements, the 30-year-old Jack Campbell’s personal life has garnered attention, particularly in reference to his romance with the attractive Ashley Sonnenberg. Fans are curious to learn more about the woman who has won his heart, given how long the couple has been together.

Ashley Sonnenberg was born in the picturesque city of Vancouver, British Columbia. She is currently employed as a Partner Account Leader at the renowned healthcare company PointClickCare. Sonnenberg finished her secondary schooling at Eraser Heights Secondary. Sonnenberg was a member of the Western Varsity hockey team throughout her college time. Her academic journey came to an end in 2019 when she graduated from Western University.

Although Ashley Sonnenberg's ethnicity is unknown, she is a Canadian and Christian citizen.

Jack Campbell’s Hockey Career

Jack Campbell developed his hockey abilities with the Ontario Hockey League's Windsor Spitfires and Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds before beginning his professional career. Dallas Stars, who selected him in the first round with the 11th overall pick of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, were impressed by his exceptional performance.

Campbell spent several years in the minor levels despite making his NHL debut in 2013 before being traded to the Los Angeles Kings. Before joining the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2020, he was the team's backup goalie. He immediately made a name for himself as a capable starter and was named an NHL All-Star in 2022. Campbell left Toronto after the 2021–22 season to sign with the Oilers.

When he was younger, Campbell played for the Detroit Little Caesars minor ice hockey team in the 2005 Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament. Little Caesars battled back and defeated Detroit Compuware in the tournament's final despite dropping their opening game to Burnaby.

The Oilers goalie, Jack Campbell, advanced in his hockey career by joining the Detroit Honeybaked midget squad. He was chosen by the Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection in 2008 as the 108th overall pick. However, he decided to sign up for the USA Hockey National Team Development Programme (NTDP).

Campbell won the Dave Peterson Goalie of the Year Award in his second season with the North American Hockey League (NAHL), showcasing his remarkable skills in the net.

