Who is Jake Oettinger's girlfriend, Kennedi Schumacher? A glimpse into the love life of Dallas Stars goalie

Jake Oettinger is in a romantic relationship with Kennedi Schumacher, who is a finance and marketing specialist based in Dallas, Texas. She has been a steady presence in Jake's life for the past four years, but her connection with Jake dates back to their childhood days, and their relationship has flourished over the years.

On her Instagram account, she often expresses her love and support for her boyfriend. In December 2022, she wished Jake a happy birthday with a cozy Instagram post, showcasing their affectionate bond.

Additionally, on their second dating anniversary in October 2021, Kennedi shared a series of pictures capturing their journey together.

The couple's tight-knit bond has led many to speculate the possibility of marriage. Kennedi and Jake seem inseparable and deeply committed to one another.

Jake, a 24-year-old ice hockey player from Lakeville, Minnesota, has gained recognition for his goaltending skills and has become a key player for the Dallas Stars in the NHL.

Kennedi, on the other hand, has carved her own path in the field of finance and marketing. Born in Lakeville, Minnesota, in the year 2000, Kennedi celebrates her birthday on the 3rd June. Her educational journey took her to Lakeville South High School, where she got her high school degree in 2017.

She then pursued a Bachelor's degree in Financial Management at the University of St. Thomas, graduating in December 2020.

Additionally, she participated in a high school program at the Minnesota Center for Advanced Professional Studies from 2016 to 2017, further expanding her knowledge and skills.

A look at Jake Oettinger's NHL career

Jake Oettinger signed an entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars in 2019. Initially assigned to the AHL affiliate, the Texas Stars, Oettinger showcased his potential with a .897 save percentage and a 3.34 goals-against average in his early games.

Jake Oettinger's impressive performance earned him a call-up to the NHL on March 3, 2020, when he made his debut in relief of Anton Khudobin during the 2020 Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights.

As injuries sidelined Ben Bishop and Khudobin, Oettinger stepped up as the Stars' backup goaltender for the 2020-21 season. He gradually solidified his position, making 24 starts and appearing in relief five times, ultimately establishing himself as the team's starting goaltender with a .911 save percentage.

Jake Oettinger's talent and determination were evident as he became a crucial factor in the Stars' successful qualification for the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Poll : 0 votes