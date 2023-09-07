Who is Jake Sanderson's girlfriend? All you need to know about Senators defenseman's partner, Meghan Davis

Jake Sanderson, a talented defenseman with the Ottawa Senators in the NHL, has been catching the eye of fans with his impressive skills on the ice. However, his life beyond the rink is equally intriguing, thanks to his relationship with Meghan Davis, a native of Michigan who recently graduated from MSU.

While the couple tends to keep their personal lives private, occasional glimpses on social media have left fans curious about their story.

Meghan Davis, born on October 6, 2001, in Northville, Michigan, is the daughter of Steven Patrick Davis and Ann Marie Davis. Her father holds a prominent position as the Michigan Market President at Comerica Bank.

Meghan shares her birthday with her twin sister, Katherine Davis, with whom she has a close bond. Their family also includes an older brother, Andrew Davis, who is an alumnus of Michigan State University.

Beyond her family ties, Meghan is known for her impressive leadership qualities and ambitious career aspirations. Her future plans include pursuing a master's degree in accounting at MSU, with the ultimate goal of obtaining a certified public accountant (CPA) designation. She envisions her career path leading her to work at an accounting firm as an auditor.

Fans were treated to a glimpse of their relationship when Jake Sanderson shared the first picture of the couple during his visit to his hometown, Whitefish, Montana, in May 2022. Notably, Sanderson is the only NHL player hailing from Montana, where his hockey journey began before he ventured to Calgary.

Meghan Davis also provided a peek into their love life in 2020 when she posted a photo of herself and Sanderson enjoying a water surfing adventure in the ocean, showcasing their shared interests and love for adventure.

In August 2022, the couple embarked on a memorable "Glacier Escape" when they visited Glacier National Park, further revealing their mutual appreciation for exploration and nature.

Ottawa Senators signed Jake Sanderson to an eight-year extension

The Ottawa Senators recently signed defenseman Jake Sanderson to an eight-year, $64.4 million contract extension, reflecting their commitment to the young star with an $8.05 million annual cap hit.

Previously on a lower-value three-year contract, Jake, who earned a spot on the NHL All-Rookie team, was set to enter the final year of his entry-level deal. Drafted fifth in 2020, he seamlessly transitioned from college to the NHL, impressing with his versatility and consistent play.

In his rookie season, Jake Sanderson notched four goals and 32 points in 77 games. He ranked second in team ice time behind Thomas Chabot and excelled in various roles.