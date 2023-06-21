Who is James Reimer’s wife, April? A glimpse into the personal life of San Jose Sharks goalie

James Reimer, the 35-year-old goalie for the San Jose Sharks, has become a prominent figure in hockey since his entry with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The hockey star is married to April Reimer, who was born on April 15, 1988.

James Reimer’s better half, April, did her schooling at Brock University in St. Catharines, where she successfully earned a degree in kinesiology. After graduating, April's passion for promoting physical wellness led her to pursue a career as a fitness instructor and personal trainer.

Since getting married to James Reimer, April has become well-known in the hockey world. She regularly attends her husband's games, giving him steadfast support from the stands and going to different team activities and humanitarian endeavors with him. Mrs. Reimer’s presence alongside James showed her devotion to their joint journey and increased her standing in the hockey community.

April Reimer actively devotes her time and energy to charitable causes and her involvement in the sport. She has pledged her support to a number of organizations that work to advance fundamental causes like cancer research, youth development, and mental health.

The couple have three children: Evan, Lenox, and Nevaeh. James and April have highlighted the value of family in the middle of the demands of a fast-paced professional sports lifestyle through their public appearances and interviews.

James Reimer’s professional hockey career

James Reimer initiated his hockey career as a minor leaguer but later moved to play in the National Hockey League (NHL) with various renowned teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Later, Reimer was traded to the San Jose Sharks on February 27, 2016. Reimer, Jeremy Morin, Alex Stalock, Ben Smith, and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft were given to the Sharks in the trade.

In the NHL, Reimer had the best five-on-five save % and the best Fenwick save percentage in the 2015–16 season with the Sharks of .9404 and.9573, respectively. For the first time in his career, James Reimer became a free agent on July 1, 2016, and he later agreed to a five-year deal with the Florida Panthers.

He split the goaltender duties with Roberto Luongo and frequently took on a more significant role because of Luongo's propensity for injury. In the 2016–17 NHL season, Reimer reached a significant milestone by earning his 100th victory.

Reimer left the Panthers and moved to the Carolina Hurricanes. The NHL goalie joined the San Jose Sharks once more as a free agent on July 28, 2021, after a prolific career with the Hurricanes.

