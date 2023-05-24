Who is Jamie Benn’s girlfriend, Jessica Bennett? A glimpse into the personal life of Dallas Stars captain

Jamie Benn, the captain and left-winger for the Dallas Stars, made headlines worldwide with his engagement to his fiancée, Jessica Bennett, during the Christmas break of 2022. Fans of the Stars have been curious to know more about Jessica and her relationship with the hockey star.

Former football athlete Jessica Bennett is now a prosperous sales consultant headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Her LinkedIn profile reveals that she has been working at a well-known medical spa for two years. This reputable establishment offers a range of state-of-the-art aesthetic med spa procedures, effectively enhancing the body, skin, and face to provide a refreshed and youthful appearance.

Jessica Bennett's educational background includes a communication degree from Arizona State University. She completed her high school education at Gonzaga University, where she pursued a double major in political science and psychology. Additionally, she actively engages in philanthropic endeavors, dedicating her time and energy to renowned organizations like Habitat for Humanity International and Brother Bill's Helping Hand.

Although the precise beginning of Jamie Benn and Jessica's romance is still a little hazy, a crucial hint can be discovered on Jessica's Instagram profile. She posted the first picture of herself and Jamie Benn together on May 1, indicating they have been dating for a while.

The couple has continued to strengthen their bond by attending the prestigious Dallas Stars Hall of Induction Fame Gala. It is evident that Jamie Benn and Jessica have built a truly fulfilling relationship.

Jamie Benn’s Hockey career

Jamie Benn was chosen with the 129th overall pick by the Dallas Stars in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft because of his skills. Before beginning his professional career, he developed his hockey abilities in juniors with the Kelowna Rockets, a prestigious team in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

The 2014–15 NHL season was a highlight year for Benn due to his outstanding performance. He accumulated an incredible 87 points, earning him the renowned Art Ross Trophy, awarded to the league's top scorer. Benn proved his leadership by leading the Dallas Stars to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020, an incredible feat highlighting his significant role on the ice.

