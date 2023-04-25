Who is Jared McCann? Exploring personal life of Seattle Kraken forward

Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann is one of the most popular players in the NHL.

McCann has been dating Valerie Vanderkuylen for nearly three years. They posted together on social media for the first time on Jan. 17, 2018.

McCann and Vanderkuylen have since posted images of themselves traveling to different vacation spots and experiencing private moments.

Valerie has also been spotted several times watching McCann's games.

McCann was born to construction firm owners Erin and Matt McCann in 1996 in Stratford, Ontario. He grew up alongside two older siblings, Justin and Jaimie, as well as an older half-brother named Jordan.

McCann spent the majority of his childhood playing ice hockey in frozen ponds because of the bitter winter in Stratford. He supported the Los Angeles Kings growing up.

Jared McCann's time in the NHL

McCann has represented several teams in the NHL, including the Vancouver Canucks, Florida Panthers and the Pittsburgh Penguins. He scored his first NHL goal against the Calgary Flames in a 3-2 overtime loss in 2015.

McCann was traded to the Florida Panthers in 2016 in exchange for Erik Gudbranson and a fifth-round pick. He moved to the Pittsburgh Penguins three years later before joining Seattle in 2021.

