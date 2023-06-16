Who is Jarome Iginla' wife, Kara? A glimpse into personal life of Calgary Flames legend

Jarome Iginla, the celebrated ice hockey player and former captain of the Calgary Flames, has not only made a name for himself on the rink but also found a lifelong partner in his wife, Kara Kirkland.

Their love story began in a rather unexpected setting - a French class during their seventh-grade year. Although their initial relationship lasted just two weeks, fate had more in store for them.

From grade eight onwards, Jarome and Kara became inseparable, and their bond grew stronger with each passing year. Their courtship endured for over a decade, weathering ups and downs along the way. While their relationship saw its fair share of breakups and reconciliations, Jarome and Kara never went too long without engaging in heartfelt conversations.

In 2003, after a year of engagement, Jarome and Kara exchanged wedding vows in a beautiful ceremony at the Wailea Resort Hotel And Spa in Hawaii. Since then, they have built a life together in Kelowna, British Columbia.

As the couple embraced parenthood, their love extended to their three children: Jade, Tij and Joe Iginla. With Jade being the eldest and Joe the youngest, their household became a hub of athletic pursuits, with the parents fully supporting their children's ice hockey aspirations.

Beyond the realm of ice hockey, Kara Kirkland and Jarome Iginla have shown that true love can withstand the test of time. Their journey from a chance encounter in a French class to a lasting marriage is a testament to their unwavering commitment and enduring power of love.

Jarome Iginla's journey of excellence on ice

Jarome Iginla's illustrious career spanned over two decades and solidified his status as one of the greatest forwards in NHL history. Drafted by the Dallas Stars as the 11th overall pick in 1995, Iginla quickly made his mark with the Calgary Flames, where he spent most of his career.

Known for his scoring prowess, Iginla contended for numerous accolades throughout his career. He was a two-time winner of the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the league's top goal-scorer and earned the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's leading scorer in the 2001-02 season. Additionally, his outstanding performances led to him receiving the Ted Lindsay Award as the Most Outstanding Player, as voted by his peers that season.

Jarome Iginla's consistency was remarkable, reaching the 30-goal mark in 11 consecutive seasons. In the 2003-04 season, he tied for the league lead in goals and propelled the Flames to within one win of a Stanley Cup championship.

A six-time NHL All-Star, Iginla had an impact that extended beyond individual success. He epitomized leadership and served as the face of the Flames franchise for over a decade.

Iginla also had stints with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings. He retired with an impressive 1,300 points, including 625 goals and 675 assists, in 1,554 NHL games.

In recognition of his outstanding career, Iginla was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020, solidifying his legacy as one of the game's all-time greats.

