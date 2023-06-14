Who is Jason Spezza? Meet the new Pittsburgh Penguins Assistant General Manager

Kyle Dubas, president of hockey operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins, announced today that Jason Spezza has been named assistant general manager.

Spezza will work closely with club management in all areas of hockey operations and report directly to Dubas.

"We are thrilled to have Jason join the Pittsburgh Penguins today as he will add a great perspective to our club, and we are excited to watch him reach his potential in management."

In Ottawa (2009–10) and Dallas (2014–15), Spezza played on the same team as Matt Cullen, a member of the Penguins' Player Development staff, and hockey operations advisor Trevor Daley.

Dubas is hiring staff suited to his needs. The Penguins are on a mission after their dismal season to revive their team. The former Maple Leafs GM was hired to do that and Spezza looks to be the first step to make the front office competent.

In his last season with Dubas and the Toronto Maple Leafs, Spezza, who ended a 19-year NHL career in 2022, served as the special assistant to the general manager.

In his prior position, he worked closely with player personnel, player development, minor league operations, and hockey research and development departments. Jason Spezza assisted the Maple Leafs in winning their first playoff series since the 2003–04 season.

Jason Spezza had a storied NHL career before dipping his toes in management

Between 2002 and 22 with the Ottawa Senators (2002–14), Dallas Stars (2014–19), and Maple Leafs (2019–22), Jason Spezza, 40, played in 1,248 NHL games. He has 363 goals scored, 632 assists, and 995 points overall.

Spezza finished tenth and twelfth in the league in terms of assists and points during his career. Spezza accrued 76 points (28G-48A) in 97 playoff games throughout his career, including a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2007.

On the NHL's all-time list, the two-time All-Star (2008 and 2012) is rated 82nd for assists and 98th for points. Spezza, who served as the eighth captain in Senators history in 2013–14, is second in terms of goals (251), assists (436), and points (687), yet he is sixth overall in terms of games played with Ottawa (686).

Before being chosen as the team's captain in 2013, Jason Spezza served Ottawa as an alternate captain from 2010 to 2013. He was the alternative captain for Dallas from 2016 until 2019.

Spezza knows what hockey is and might be the best man to revive the Pittsburgh project.

