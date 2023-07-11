Who is Jason Spezza's wife? All you need to know about NHL star's married life with Jennifer Snell

Jason Spezza, the former Canadian ice hockey player and current assistant general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, is married to Jennifer Snell, who has been a significant support in Jason's life and career.

The two tied the knot on July 25, 2009, in a beautiful ceremony held in Ottawa. After a decade of being together, they decided to take their relationship to the next level and celebrate their love and commitment.

Their wedding ceremony was held at Notre Dame Cathedral Basilica, followed by a memorable reception at the National Gallery of Canada.

Dallas Stars @DallasStars



Thank you to Jason Spezza, for all of your contributions to both the Dallas Stars and the NHL. Good luck to you and your girls in retirement! A true professional. All class. What a great career.Thank you to Jason Spezza, for all of your contributions to both the Dallas Stars and the NHL. Good luck to you and your girls in retirement! A true professional. All class. What a great career. 👏 Thank you to Jason Spezza, for all of your contributions to both the Dallas Stars and the NHL. Good luck to you and your girls in retirement! 💚 https://t.co/9tSAEt1WTO

The couple's special day was attended by Jason Spezza's teammates, close family members and friends. It was a joyous occasion filled with love, laughter and wishes for the newlyweds.

Jennifer Snell is a therapist and works in the Greater Ottawa Metropolitan region. Her profession reflects her caring and compassionate nature, which complements Spezza's career as an athlete. Being married to an NHL star comes with its set of challenges, but Snell has been a pillar of strength for Spezza throughout their married life.

Their relationship exemplifies a strong bond built on love, trust and mutual support. As Spezza continues to make contributions to the hockey world, Sne;; remains an integral part of his life, standing by his side every step of their remarkable journey together.

Does Jason Spezza have kids?

Jason Spezza and his wife Jennifer Snell are proud parents to four beautiful daughters.

Their first, Sophia Donna, was born on Jul. 8, 2010, followed by the arrival of their second, Nicola Patricia, on Apr. 1, 2012. Their family expanded with the birth of their third daughter, Anna Lucia, on May 23, 2015, while their fourth, Julia, arrived on Mar. 15, 2016.

Dallas Stars @DallasStars "My kids wear their jerseys to school, so maybe that means we’re doing well."-Jason Spezza "My kids wear their jerseys to school, so maybe that means we’re doing well."-Jason Spezza https://t.co/61Y8rLZgX6

The Spezza family is known for their close bond and loving support for each other. The children are often seen cheering on their father during his hockey games, with Jennifer by their side. Despite Spezza's successful career and public attention, the family prefers to keep their personal life relatively private.

The Spezza family resides in Ottawa, where they have built a happy and stable life together. While more details about their personal lives may not be publicly shared, it's evident that they prioritize their family and cherish their time together.

Poll : 0 votes