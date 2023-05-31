Who is Jayden Grubbe? Meet the newest addition to the Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have made an intriguing acquisition, securing the rights to promising young forward Jayden Grubbe from the New York Rangers. The Oilers acquired Grubbe in exchange for a fifth-round selection in the 2023 draft, a move that showcases their belief in the player's potential.

Standing at an impressive 6-foot-3 and weighing 203 pounds, the Calgary native has already displayed his skills on the ice during his time with the Red Deer Rebels in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Edmonton Oilers @EdmontonOilers TRADE



The



The forward scored 39 goals & 95 assists in 194 career WHL regular season games with the Red Deer Rebels. TRADEThe #Oilers have acquired the rights to 2021 third-round draft pick Jayden Grubbe from the New York Rangers in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round selection.The forward scored 39 goals & 95 assists in 194 career WHL regular season games with the Red Deer Rebels. 🔁 TRADE 🔁The #Oilers have acquired the rights to 2021 third-round draft pick Jayden Grubbe from the New York Rangers in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round selection.The forward scored 39 goals & 95 assists in 194 career WHL regular season games with the Red Deer Rebels. https://t.co/ICD5Z3ymNT

Throughout his WHL career, Grubbe demonstrated his ability to contribute both as a scorer and a playmaker. In 194 regular season games with the Red Deer Rebels, the 20-year-old forward tallied an impressive 134 points, comprising 39 goals and 95 assists.

Grubbe's performance in the postseason has been equally impressive. In 22 WHL playoff appearances, he recorded four goals and 16 assists, amassing a total of 20 points.

One notable aspect of Grubbe's career is his leadership role with the Red Deer Rebels. Having served as the team's captain for the past three seasons, he has showcased his maturity and ability to inspire his teammates. This experience as a leader demonstrates Grubbe's intangible qualities and his potential to be a positive influence within the Oilers' organization.

Selected 65th overall by the New York Rangers in the 2021 NHL Draft, Jayden Grubbe did not sign an entry-level contract with the team. However, the Oilers saw an opportunity and made a move to acquire his rights.

A look at Jayden Grubbe's career stats

During the 2022-2023 season, Grubbe played in a total of 64 games for the Red Deer Rebels. Throughout those games, he showcased his offensive prowess, scoring 18 goals and assisting on an impressive 49 occasions, resulting in a total of 67 points.

While Jayden Grubbe's offensive contributions are undoubtedly noteworthy, his impact on the game extends beyond just scoring. His commitment to the defensive end is evident in his plus/minus rating, which stood at an impressive +10 for the 2022-2023 season.

In addition to his offensive and defensive abilities, Jayden Grubbe is known for his physicality and willingness to play a gritty style of hockey. His 71 penalty minutes (PIM) during the 2022-2023 season indicate his willingness to stand up for his teammates and protect his team's interests.

During the 2017-2018 season with the Calgary Bisons U15 AAA, Grubbe posted an impressive 66 points in just 35 games, showcasing his natural scoring ability and playmaking skills.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes