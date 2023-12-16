Who is Jeremy Roenick's wife? All we know about Tracy and couple's relationship history

Tracy Roenick is the wife of an former American ice hockey player, Jeremy Roenick. She's also known for her own athletic achievements as she carved her path in the equestrian world and beyond.

Born as Tracy Vazzza on Mar. 10, 1972, in Boston, Massachusetts, Tracy is the daughter of Richard and Dorothy Vazza. Growing up with siblings Richard, Cheryl, Janine and Stephen, Tracy was exposed to her father's business, 'Vazza Properties,' which operated in various locations, including the Northeast, Florida and Arizona.

Tragedy struck the Vazza family when Tracy's father, Richard, expired at the age of 66 in July 2007, found dead on a yacht in Falmouth Harbour. Her mother, Dorothy, had battled lung cancer and succumbed to the disease at the age of 60 in August 2002.

Tracy's educational journey took her to Thayer Academy, where she began her equestrian career, competing in dressage from 1985. In 1989, she made her debut at the North American Young Rider Championship. She pursued higher education at Boston College and later Northeastern University, earning a degree in business communication in 1993.

After taking a hiatus from competitive dressage in 2005, Tracy returned to the sport in 2015, this time as a teacher, imparting her knowledge to younger enthusiasts.

Tracy Roenick and Jeremy Roenick's story

Tracy's life took a significant turn when she met Jeremy Roenick at the age of 13. Both attended Thayer Academy, and their connection deepened over the years.

The couple got engaged six months after graduating and sealed their commitment on Jun. 21, 1992, in a private ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston.

The Roenicks welcomed two children into their family – daughter Brandi, born on Oct. 8, 1990, and son Brett, born on Jul. 5, 1997. Brandi now resides in Germany, while Brett has followed in his father's footsteps, pursuing a hockey career at the University of San Diego.

Tracy, with her background in equestrian sports and dedication to teaching, adds a unique dimension to the Roenick legacy. Meanwhile, Jeremy Roenick spent the majority of his career in the National Hockey League.

Selected as the eighth overall pick in the 1988 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, he remained with the team from 1988 to 1996. Following his stint with the Blackhawks, Roenick went on to play for the Phoenix Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks throughout his 20-season NHL career.