Who is Jeremy Swayman's girlfriend? All you need to know about Tori Hickel

Jeremy Swayman, the Boston Bruins' netminder, has been in a long-term relationship with Tori Hickel. In a similar vein, both couples have a strong passion for hockey.

However, it is unknown when Jeremy Swayman and Tori began dating, both couples are believed to have been in a relationship for a long time. Both couples enjoy adventure activities and enjoy going on adventure trips together.

Aside from that, Jeremy and Tori enjoy fishing together and loves to share the activities with their followers on Instagram.

Tory Hickel was born to Veremn Hickel on April 3, 1994, in Anchorage, Alaska. She also has an older sister named Zoe as well. Since both sisters were kids, their father, Veren, has gotten both of her daughters interested in skiing, hunting, and fishing.

On the other hand, Tori's mother is believed to be a junior hockey coach in Alaska, which was one of the main reasons Tori chose hockey over skiing and decided to begin playing full-time hockey.

More on Jeremy Swayman's girlfriend Tori Hickel's education and hockey career

Tory Hickel earned her bachelor's degree in communication from Northeastern University. During her time at the university, she excelled in hockey, serving as a defenseman for the team. She was honored as the most valuable player and also held the position of captain for the Alaska All-Stars.

Tori and Zoe, both sisters, went on to play professionally. Zoe played in the NHWL on the East Coast of the United States. On the other hand, Tori traveled to Stockholm, Sweden to play professionally. Both sisters then returned to coaching after finishing their hockey careers.

Tori Hickel, Jeremy Swayman's girlfriend, has a passion for interior design and decorator in addition to hockey. She has also served as a role model for Swayman by remaining by his side through the ups and downs of his NHL career.

Only time will tell when the Boston Bruins star Jeremy Swayman and Tori Hickel decide to take their relationship to the next level by tying the knot.