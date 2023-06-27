Who is Jim Montgomery’s wife, Emily? A glimpse into personal life of Boston Bruins coach

Jim Montgomery is the coach of NHL team Boston Bruins. He has been married to Emily Montgomery since April, 2009.

Emily Montgomery, formerly Emily Mary Pixley, was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on July 20, 1980. She's one of two daughters of Donald D. Pixley and Mary Pixley, who was originally known as Mary Baumhoer. On Mar. 21, 2013, Donald passed away at the age of 62.

Emily and Jim Montgomery are blessed to have a family of four kids. Their second son, Colin, turned 11 in 2022, while their oldest son, J.P. is 13. Ava is nine, while the youngest, Olivia, is five.

Emily and Jim Montgomery choose to keep their lives as much private as possible. Hence, there's not much information available on them.

Jim Montgomery’s professional career

Jim Montgomery started his coaching career in the 2005-06 season as an assistant coach for Notre Dame.

In 2006, he worked as an assistant coach at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute for four years. Montgomery was appointed the head coach of the Dubuque Fighting Saints, an expansion team in the United States Hockey League, on Apr. 12, 2010.

By beating the Green Bay Gamblers 3-1 to win the 2010–11 USHL championship, he helped them end the season with an incredible 37–14–9 record. He won the Clark Cup again in the 2012–13 year.

The Pioneers qualified for the NCAA tournament and made the Frozen Four in 2016 under him. He led them to the National Championship game in 2017, his fourth season as coach, making them the top-seeded team in the nation for large swathes of the season.

Montgomery won the Spencer Penrose national coach of the Year award in the 2016–17 academic year as a result of his outstanding accomplishment. On Jun. 30, 2022, Montgomery was chosen to replace Bruce Cassidy as the Boston Bruins coach.

The Bruins ended the regular season with a stellar record of 65 wins, 12 losses and five overtime losses, scoring 135 points. The 2018–19 Tampa Bay Lightning and the 1995–96 Detroit Red Wings previously held the record for wins (62) and points record (132), respectively.

The Bruins won the prestigious Presidents' Trophy for their outstanding performance.

