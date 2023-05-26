Who are Joe Pavelski’s parents? A peek into the winger’s family life

Joe Pavelski was born on July 11, 1984, to Sandy and Mike Pavelski. The hockey star excelled as a University of Wisconsin squad member that won the NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship.

Joe Pavelski spent over 13 years with the San Jose Sharks, but he is currently the Dallas Stars' alternate captain in the National Hockey League. He played hockey for the Wisconsin Badgers men's team while attending the University of Wisconsin to further his degree.

Dallas Stars hockey center, Joe Pavelski grew up alongside his three siblings, Jerry, Scott, and Sheri Pavelski. Pavelski excelled in amateur ice hockey while attending Stevens Point Area Senior High, winning the Wisconsin State Hockey Championship in 2005.

The hockey star demonstrated his abilities while playing with the USHL's Waterloo Black Hawks, who won the 2004 Clark Cup. Pavelski received the coveted award of Dave Tyler Junior Player of the Year in the USHL for the 2004 season in honor of his exceptional performance.

Joe Pavelski’s successful hockey career

As an unrestricted free agent, Joe Pavelski signed a substantial three-year, $21 million contract with the Dallas Stars on July 1, 2019. Pavelski accomplished a unique achievement by scoring the first postseason hat-trick in Stars history since the franchise moved from Minnesota on August 16, 2020, during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Pavelski broke Joe Mullen's playoff goal record of 60 on September 26, 2020, and took over as the all-time leading American-born goal scorer after scoring his 61st playoff goal. Pavelski, Roope Hintz, and Jason Robertson-all promising young players-formed, a potent top-line unit for the 2021–22 season when Pavelski was named the alternate captain.

Pavelski, popularly known as ‘Captain America,’ reached a personal milestone on November 26 when he scored his 400th NHL goal, becoming one of just ten players of American ancestry to do so. He put in an incredibly productive effort throughout the 2021–22 season, recording a career-high 81 points with 27 goals and 54 assists.

Joe Pavelski agreed to terms with the Stars on a one-year contract worth $5.5 million on March 11, 2022. He later agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Stars that would begin on January 1, 2023. On April 10, 2023, the hockey center recorded his 1,000th career point, marking yet another significant career milestone.

Pavelski was given the nickname "Swiss Army Knife" by USA general manager Brian Burke in appreciation of his remarkable performance and ability to contribute significantly in a variety of game-related situations in international hockey.

